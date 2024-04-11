As much as this season has been full of moments to forget, Newcastle United fans are at least set to get some good news on the contract front, with an agreement reportedly reached for one particular star.

Newcastle contract news

Without Champions League football and perhaps European football altogether next season, some may have been concerned about certain futures at St James' Park. But they've since had good news on that front, with the likes of Alexander Isak reiterating his loyalty to the Magpies.

Amid links to Liverpool and Chelsea, the Swede said via The Standard:

“Of course I want to be here in the future. I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

PIF can now breathe a sigh of relief and focus on potential summer incomings, with the likes of Max Kilman and Dean Huijsen linked, as Newcastle look to finally put an end to their defensive injury crisis in the coming months.

Before that, however, Eddie Howe is set to recieve a major boost. According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have reached a verbal agreement with Joelinton over a new contract at the club in what was described as a "huge move". The transfer expert posted on X:

This comes after initial concerns over the Brazilian's future, with Howe even saying earlier this season:

"He has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer.

"I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

Now that those concerns have seemingly been put to bed, the midfielder can focus on his return and handing his side a major boost next season.

"Fantastic" Joelinton more important than ever at Newcastle

It's no surprise that Newcastle have struggled in the absence of Joelinton, such is the importance of the midfielder in Howe's side these days. The Brazilian has gone from a transfer flop leading the line to a key component at the heart of Newcastle's midfield in a positional change that Howe and his staff deserve the highest praise for.

Now set to stay put at St James' Park, Joelinton has the chance to reaffirm his place in the Newcastle side when he returns from injury this summer. Once described as "fantastic" by Howe, there's no doubt that he will slot straight back in and pick up where he left off. Amid a frustrating season, Newcastle are at least set to put the potential exit rumours to bed.