Nottingham Forest have reportedly made their move for a "fantastic" player who will feature at Euro 2024 this summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League to the Championship in 2023/24, amid points deduction struggles, Reds supporters will hope that more positive times are on the horizon under Nuno Espirito Santo. In order for that to happen, some high-quality additions are needed in the summer transfer window, and various players have been linked with moves to the City ground.

Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is one such target for Forest, with the 24-year-old possibly considered an upgrade on Ibrahim Sangare in the middle of the park. He made 30 appearances for the Portuguese giants in the Primeira Liga in 2023/24, averaging 2.6 tackles per game and showing why he could be a tenacious presence at the base of Nuno's midfield.

A new goalkeeper could also be looked at ahead of next season, with Matt Turner not always convincing between the sticks, and Bayern Munich stopper Daniel Peretz has emerged as an eye-catching loan option. A host of clubs are keen on snapping him up, with Manuel Neuer's continued brilliance at the German giants making it almost impossible for him to make an impact.

Meanwhile, Luis isn't the only Benfica player who is reportedly being looked at by Forest, with highly-rated centre-back Morato seen as a potential addition, being viewed as the club's new version of Murillo, who has impressed to date.

Nottingham Forest make offer to striker

According to Romano on X, Nottingham Forest have sent a proposal to Southampton striker Che Adams and appear to be leading the race ahead of Wolves, with the Reds confident they'll get a deal over the line this summer:

The 27-year-old played his part in Saints getting back into the top flight last month, too, scoring 16 goals in the Championship, while former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said of him in the past: "He is a guy who is one day a little bit frustrated when he sees he doesn’t play but then when the game comes, he shows up immediately and this is fantastic. That’s why we brought him here."

The fact that Adams hasn't always been a regular starter for Southampton could mean he wants a new challenge, and he is out of contract this month, meaning Forest would be able to snap him up on a free transfer.

The £30,000-a-week forward is fully expected to make Scotland's final squad for Euro 2024 and could well start the tournament's opening game against Germany on June 14th, especially after fellow striker Lyndon Dykes was ruled out through injury. That shows the calibre of player that Adams is, and he could add firepower and pedigree to Nuno's squad.