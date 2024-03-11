Fabrizio Romano says a young Tottenham midfielder is set to pen fresh terms with the club this week, as more good news emerges after their vital win over Aston Villa.

Spurs seal all-important 4-0 victory at Villa

Following a neck-and-neck first 45, Spurs eventually put Villa to the sword with four second half strikes, courtesy of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and January signing Timo Werner.

Villa's capitulation happened soon after the restart with Maddison and Johnson's quick-fire goals then followed up by a sending off for John McGinn, which made Tottenham's trip to the Midlands even more easy work in the end.

The result is not only an impressive one for Ange Postecoglou's side, but it also proves absolutely crucial in their quest to seal Champions League football for next season.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

Tottenham are now just two points off fourth-placed Villa with a game in hand, so potentially nicking that last European spot and a place in the top four is completely in their hands as things stand.

“The whole game I was really pleased with. The way we handled the whole day, to be honest," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win at Villa.

“Obviously we knew it was a significant game and a tough venue, good opponent, the atmosphere here behind their team. The first half we did well to make them work hard more than anything else. They had to try and contain us and the threats they had we snuffed out.

“I got a sense towards the back end of the first half that they were beginning to already tire a little bit. That was the message at half-time – just persevere, stay calm, play our football, maintain our intensity, which was going to be important. And we did, we got off to a flier and then the quality of our football was excellent to see out the game.”

Spurs' future under Postecoglou was already looking bright before getting the better of Unai Emery's men, but Sunday's match will prove pivotal in rounding off his debut campaign with a bang.

Behind-the-scenes, chairman Daniel Levy and co are rumoured to be backing their popular head coach for the seasons to come. Tottenham want to tie down Son Heung-min with a new contract and keep him for the foreseeable as one example, and it now appears they rate another player at the club just as highly.

Callum Olusesi set to sign new Tottenham deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, young midfielder Callum Olusesi is set to sign a new deal at Spurs, as the club are "happy" with him and want to tie him down with a professional contract.

The England youth international has been in superb form for their Under-18s this season, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 14 junior league appearances.