An "exceptional" Manchester United academy graduate is "set to leave" the club during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, joining plenty of others out of the exit door in the process.

Varane and Martial leaving Man Utd

This summer threatens to be one of real change at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make serious inroads in the transfer market. There is also the future of Erik ten Hag that has to be decided, as those high up at the club choose whether to retain the manager's services or not.

Two players who have no future at United are Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, both of whom will depart when their respective contracts expire this month.

Varane arrived at Old Trafford amid much fanfare back in 2021, having enjoyed so much Champions League success with Real Madrid - he won Europe's most prestigious competition four times - as well as securing 2018 World Cup glory with France. In truth, the 31-year-old's time with the Red Devils has been disappointing, however, with injuries often getting in the way.

Meanwhile, Martial has been one of the most injury-affected players at United over the past decade or so, arriving from Monaco back in 2015, but so often finding himself on the sidelines. Granted, the Frenchman has still scored 90 goals in 317 appearances for the club, making him a positive signing overall, but his influence has waned as the years have passed.

Now, it looks as though another player is also on his way out of the club, joining Varane and Martial in heading off to pastures new.

Man Utd also set to lose "exceptional" youngster

Taking to X, Romano said that Omari Forson will leave Manchester United when his contract runs out this summer, bringing an end to his time at the club:

"Omari Forson, set to leave Manchester United as free agent in June. After his debut in February with Man Utd first team, Omari’s set for new chapter. There are several clubs already keen on signing Forson, as 19 year old striker is attracting interest."

It is a shame to see Forson move on, considering the 19-year-old has been such a highly thought of figure at United for some time, even being likened to Kobbie Mainoo in terms of talent. Meanwhile, academy director Nick Cox has heaped praise on the youngster:

"On the pitch he was part of our successful FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2022. Interestingly, Omari didn’t feature heavily in the cup run but showed exceptional resilience, and that’s a reminder that the journey isn’t always smooth and straightforward."

This does feel like the right decision, however, with Forson's minutes likely to remain limited moving forward, especially with United expected to make further attacking signings in the summer transfer window.

Omari Forson's Man Utd stats Appearances Goals Assists Man Utd 7 0 1 Man Utd Under-23s 38 15 8 Man Utd Under-18s 43 9 9

The young Englishman is better off finding another permanent squad where he can be a regular, and the fact that there is already interest in him bodes well for his future.