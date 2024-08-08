Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are eyeing a £12 million player alongside their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs pursuing move for Dominic Solanke and other strikers

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed last week that Spurs are actively looking to sign a striker as a priority before deadline day, so it appears a new number nine is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou was heavily reliant on both Son Heung-min and Richarlison for the majority of Spurs' goal tally last season, with the duo scoring 29 between them in all competitions, but Postecoglou doesn't want a repeat of that for the 2024/2025 season - explaining how he would've certainly utilised Harry Kane if he hadn't decided to join Bayern Munich.

"If Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him!," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's plans to sign a new striker.

"So I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us.

"Irrespective of the approach, I like to think I've always been pretty clear on what I want. I've had success for the most part of my career with transfers and, I mean, I thought last year's window was excellent."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are in talks over signing Solanke from Bournemouth, and Spurs are pushing to seal a deal for the Englishman who scored 21 goals in all competitions for the Cherries last term.

However, he is by no means the only forward target on their radar, as fellow reliable reporter Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport backs that Tottenham have a concrete interest in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney as well.

While bringing in a striker is a top priority, Spurs also may need to sign another right-back, with Emerson Royal thought to be closing in on a move to AC Milan.

Tottenham also thinking about signing Issa Kabore from Man City

Speaking to GiveMeSport, amid their high-profile chase for Solanke, Romano says that Tottenham are considering a move for Issa Kabore - who would come in to replace Emerson if the Brazilian does, at long last, seal his San Siro move.

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player," said Romano.

“It's true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham. But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered."

The Burkina Faso international spent last season on loan at Kenilworth Road, making 24 Premier League appearances, with City believed to value Kabore at around £12 million. Ex-Marseille boss Igor Tudor also branded Kabore a "top athlete" when the pair worked together in Ligue 1.