Tottenham are under the belief that an "underrated" forward is the ideal fit for manager Ange Postecoglou's system, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs looking to make "major signing" in new winger

Reliable media outlets have suggested this week that Spurs are looking to make a "major signing" in the wide area this summer.

While their squad includes the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Timo Werner, Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson, it is currently unclear as to whether Spurs will trigger the £17 million buy-option in Werner's deal or opt to send him back to Leipzig in Germany.

Werner has apparently impressed Spurs staff with his attitude behind-the-scenes, but now decision has yet been made, with journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent claiming Tottenham wanted a star winger in January but settled on the former Chelsea man.

Another very reliable reporter in Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard claimed this week that Tottenham could even end up bringing in two wingers this summer, which would result in Solomon being pushed out the door.

“He (Solomon) was a free transfer," said Kilpatrick. "It was a clever or backhanded bit of business to get him from Shakhtar in those circumstances. Whatever Spurs sell him for, or if they were to sell him would be profit. It would make him a canny bit of business, and I don’t think that option can be ruled out if they sign a couple of wingers in the summer which is definitely a possibility.”

Spurs have been linked with Wolves star Pedro Neto as one option, with Romano sharing an update on this.

Tottenham think Pedro Neto is perfect for Ange

According to the respected journalist, Tottenham believe Neto could be a great player for Postecoglou's system, with Romano also claiming the "underrated" star could be a "fantastic" solution.

“Another Premier League winger to watch could be Pedro Neto," said Romano to CaughtOffside.

"I’m sure Arsenal like the player because already two years ago, they included Pedro Neto in their shortlist and Arsenal work like this – when they appreciate a player, they keep following him. Even if they were not able to make it happen two years ago, I’m sure they’re still keeping close eye to Pedro Neto.

Pedro Neto's best league games for Wolves this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves 8.27 Wolves 3-4 Man United 8.14 Wolves 1-3 Liverpool 7.75 Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.74 Chelsea 2-4 Wolves 7.65

“Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too, because someone at the club believes that they need a new winger in the summer, so Pedro Neto could be a fantastic solution. He knows the league very well so this could be an important factor but also they believe that he could be a good player for the idea of football wanted by Angel Postecoglou.

“So I think these two clubs will be interested in Pedro Neto, and I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years."