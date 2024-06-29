An "incredibly fast" player whose club are actively trying to sell him wants to join Everton in the summer transfer window, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

While there was relief at the Blues preserving their Premier League status once again last season, the time has come from Sean Dyche's side to kick on, hopefully aided by an improved off-pitch situation at the club. US billionaire Dan Friedkin is looking to complete a takeover of the club, although there is still work to be done in that respect.

New faces need to be added to Everton's squad this summer, both in terms of bringing a freshness to it and providing more quality, and Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been backed to complete a move to Goodison Park. The Englishman has been hailed by Tottenham midfielder James Maddison as "ridiculously good" when it comes to his one-on-one defensive ability.

Leeds United ace Wilfried Gnonto is also reportedly wanted by the Merseysiders, having been predicted to move there plenty of times in the recent past. The Italy international is seen as a strong addition on top of Iliman Ndiaye, who is close to completing a move from Marseille.

Further transfer funds could also be generated by the sale of certain players, and defender Ben Godfrey is on the verge sealing a switch to Serie A side Atalanta, having struggled to ever feel like a key starter under Dyche. The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are also widely expected to move on, with Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi lined up as possible respective replacements for the pair.

"Incredibly fast" ace wants Everton move

Writing on X on Friday, Romano said that Yankuba Minteh sees Everton as a "priority" move this summer, with Newcastle looking to sell him in the coming days, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP):

"Yankuba Minteh, one to watch in the next 24/48h as Newcastle are still trying to sell him due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. Olympique Lyon made the best proposal, Minteh’s still keen on Everton move as priority. NUFC and Minteh in contact to make decision soon."

Minteh has the potential to be an exciting long-term signing for Everton, and the urgent nature of the situation means that he could even join the club before the start of next week.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive stint on loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord in 2023/24, not only winning the Dutch Cup but also contributing 10 goals and five assists in the league. His former manager, Arne Slot, who has since replaced Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, heaped praise on the £4,200-a-week attacker during their time together.

"He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly."

Yankuba Minteh's Eredivisie stats for Feyenoord in 2023/24 Total Appearances 27 Starts 17 Goals 10 Assists 5 Dribbles per game 2.2 Shots per game 2.1 Tackles per game 1.7

At 19, Minteh could come in as an effective squad player for Newcastle, proving to be a versatile option capable of playing all the way across the attack, maturing all the time and becoming a genuine force as the years pass.