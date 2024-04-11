Leeds United have been handed a concerning update on one of their stars ahead of the summer transfer window, with a reliable journalist offering the latest on the future of talented winger Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds fighting for promotion and to keep their star players

Despite their impressive unbeaten run in 2024 finally coming to an end on Saturday, Daniel Farke's Leeds side remain firmly in the hunt for one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship as the season nears its climax.

Their recent form (a defeat followed by a draw) has been matched by second-placed Ipswich Town, with both sides stumbling in the final stages of the season. Meanwhile, Championship leaders Leicester City also lost in their most recent outing, though they still have a game in hand on the two sides below them and boast a vastly superior goal difference to Ipswich.

Championship race for promotion Team Games Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Leicester City 41 28 4 9 42 88 Ipswich Town 42 26 10 6 32 88 Leeds United 42 26 9 7 43 87

But with four games left of the season, one side will certainly face the risk of play-off heartbreak, likely with a record number of points (The current most points that didn't ensure automatic promotion is Sunderland's tally of 90 in the 1997/98 season). Should that prove to be Leeds, it could have major ramifications on their squad for next season.

With doubts still circling Wilfried Gnonto's future, an update has been forthcoming on fellow winger Crysencio Summerville. The Dutch forward has been in excellent form this season, grabbing 17 goals and 8 assists in 39 Championship outings and helping cement his position as one of the most exciting talents in the Championship.

Still just 22-years-old, he has caught the eye of plenty of clubs in recent seasons, with Liverpool reportedly one of those keen on the Dutchman should they lose Mohamed Salah. They are not alone though, with reports also linking Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United with a move for the young winger.

In his daily briefing, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that while there are no advanced talks with anyone just yet, he is expecting lots of clubs to chase Summerville's signature this summer and clubs will definitely "push" for his signing.

“I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer", Romano explained.

“At the moment I’m told there’s nothing advanced with anyone, but interest will be there. Clubs will push, then it will be up to Leeds United to make a decision in the summer."

Leeds have reportedly slapped a £45m price tag on Summerville's head this summer to ward off interested parties, though they will do their own chances of keeping the youngster the world of good if they can secure promotion back to the top flight, with their talisman clearly too good for England's second tier.