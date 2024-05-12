A potential 2024 summer transfer for Crystal Palace and an update on manager Oliver Glasner has been teased by Fabrizio Romano over the weekend.

Crystal Palace on the rise under Glasner

When Roy Hodgson stepped down as Crystal Palace manager in February, things were not looking good for the Eagles. They had lost 10 of their previous 16 Premier League games under the former England boss and were sat 16th in the table, in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle.

However, Palace moved swiftly to appoint former Eintracht Frankfurt manager, Glasner. The Austrian has not been in London long, but the transformation at Crystal Palace has been outstanding. They have won six, drawn three and lost just three under Glasner, all while scoring an average of two goals per game and earning an average of 1.75 points per game.

This form has moved Crystal Palace up to 12th in the division and seemingly lifted the mood around Selhurst Park a great deal.

“Michael is brilliant, Ebs (Eze) is brilliant, Dean (Henderson) was brilliant, Joel (Ward) was brilliant. I could tell you all the players, because otherwise we wouldn’t have won here," Glasner said after Palace's 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday.

“We play for our fans, for Crystal Palace and for us, for our group, because we have such a great time now, and everybody is enjoying it. Also the last days, 22 degrees, we had a barbecue and we were enjoying it together. But at the beginning it’s always hard work, and the players are really very ambitious and very hard-working, and then you get the reward, and this is what we are enjoying.”

Crystal Palace transfer rumours

It is not just on the field where things are looking up for the Crystal Palace faithful, however, as the Londoners have already been tipped to make several transfers during the 2024 summer window.

Palace have been linked with West Ham defender Ben Johnson, who is out of contract at the London Stadium this summer and has not been offered fresh terms in east London.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Italy have linked Glasner with a reunion with one of his former players during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, Filip Kostic. French midfielder Batista Mendy, who currently plies his trade with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, is also on Palace's radar, with reports this week claiming the club have sent an offer to the Turkish outfit for the midfielder.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on a potential Crystal Palace signing and Glasner's future. Unsurprisingly, the Italian claims Glasner is very happy at the club, amid links to Bayern Munich, and he is already planning for summer transfers.

One such transfer is expected to be a centre-back, though no details are given on just who that player would be. Romano adds that Crystal Palace consider Glasner absolutely untouchable, with owner Steve Parish never giving the green light for a potential exit.