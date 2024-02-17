Tottenham have been dealt a blow after it emerged that one of their key depth pieces is set for time on the sidelines with a serious injury.

Spurs thriving despite injuries

Despite the departure of Harry Kane over the summer in a mega-money move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham are loving life under new boss Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has bought exciting football back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the very thing that Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho tried to stamp out of the Tottenham DNA.

More importantly though, he has bought results too. As things stand, Spurs sit fourth in the Premier League, seven points off top spot and occupying one of the illustrious Champions League qualification spots for next season. In a campaign where many thought the departure of Kane would send them backwards, they have shot forwards remarkably despite their injury woes that have seen the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Mickey Van de Ven and James Maddison all miss large parts of the campaign.

Quizzed on his team news ahead of Tottenham's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ange revealed that he had quite a lengthly absentee list to deal with, and goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the latest to be added to the squad members sidelined in north London, expected to miss around 7 games.

Forster is yet to make a Premier League appearance so far this campaign, with his sole showing coming in the Carabao Cup Third Round where his side fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat to London rivals Fulham, but he remains the Tottenham number two.

Now, he may not be seen again for some time after picking up a foot injury in training that is set to keep him off the substitutes bench for several weeks. Quizzed on it, Postecoglou revealed (via Fabrizio Romano): "He picked up a knock in training - a fracture in his foot - he's longer-term, a couple of months. Yeah, disappointing."

His £75,000-per-week contract runs out at the end of the campaign and Postecoglou's side are yet to show any sign of wishing to extend his time in north London, meaning that the former Celtic man may well have played his final game for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham injuries Injury type Expected return Pedro Porro Groin March Destiny Udogie Knee March Manor Solomon Knee Unknown Fraser Forster Foot April Ryan Sessegnon Thigh Unknown

It means that should first choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario be forced to miss a game through any issue, whether it be injury or suspension, Postecoglou will have a major headache on his hands. As it stands, his options are Alfie Whiteman or Brandon Austin, but neither will inspire confidence among the Lilywhite faithful.

Whiteman spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Swedish top flight side Degerfors and has only played for the Spurs senior side on one occasion, while Brandon Austin has been at the club since 2016 but is yet to make his debut for his boyhood side.

With Vicario having been incredibly impressive since his summer arrival, and Hugo Lloris having departed the club in January for pastures new, Tottenham fans will be holding their breath any time the Italian shot-stopper goes down in the final stint of the campaign.