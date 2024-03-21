Reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has shared the "important" signing he thinks Tottenham will make this summer, and it could be "something special".

Lange making Spurs transfer plans ahead of summer window

The next transfer window will be an all-important one for Spurs, as technical director Johan Lange gears up to back manager Ange Postecoglou after what has been a successful debut season at the club for him.

Spurs supporters have been reinvigorated by the Australian's electric brand of football, and while a place in next season's Champions League group stage pot is still under contention, that isn't the be-all and end-all of Postecoglou's goals from 2023/2024.

"I don't see fourth as the prize," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's European hopes.

"This club has finished fourth before. It's finished second before. You can throw all types of things at it, it's reached the Champions League final, you can throw all sorts of things but this club has achieved things. So fourth is not my end goal.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

"I don't want to finish fourth if we haven't grown as a team and developed as a team. If nobody believes me then that's fine. Part of the narrative is to push you in these kind of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year. It doesn't give you anything unless... fourth would be great if I feel like we're growing as a team and we're creating something that is going to bring us success next year.

"But fourth is not our goal."

While securing Champions League qualification, and all the riches that come with it, is seen as important by many - it appears the overall project is what matters to Postecoglou.

Lange, meanwhile, will be looking to support in the best way possible - by facilitating moves for some of Postecoglou's top transfer targets. It is believed that Tottenham are keen to bolster key areas of the squad, namely by bringing in a new winger, midfielder and centre-back this summer.

Fabrizio Romano shares "important" signing he thinks Spurs will make

Speaking to JD Football this week, Romano has shared the "important" signing he thinks Tottenham will make.

Indeed, according to the respected journalist, Spurs are likely to move for a star midfielder in an effort to hand Postecoglou a new option in that position - coming amid repeated links to Atalanta star Ederson and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

“I see Tottenham signing an important midfielder in the summer transfer window," said Romano.

“But a really important one. I think they want to do something special in that position.”

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has barely started a game for Spurs this season and is out of contract in 2025 - which is perhaps why they want to reinforce in this position.