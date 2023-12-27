Tottenham Hotspur have been handed some “bad news” with Fabrizio Romano sharing an injury update out of the club on Wednesday morning.

Spurs injury news

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t had the best of luck so far this season when it comes to injuries, with summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison ruled out until the New Year. As a result, the club’s form spiralled, losing four of a possible five games in the Premier League. They’ve managed to get things back on track with three successive victories, though, ahead of a trip to Brighton on Thursday evening.

However, they’ve now been handed another injury blow. Taking to X, Romano shared some "bad news", stating that centre-back Cristian Romero will be sidelined for 4-5 weeks with a hamstring issue.

Which centre-backs are Spurs linked with?

It looks as if Postecoglou, Daniel Levy and Johan Lange wanted to bring in a new centre-back in January before the news broke on Romero, so you’d expect they now view it as a need instead of a wish. Saying prior to the game against Nottingham Forest earlier this month, the Spurs boss said:

“I thought Ben Davies was outstanding [in Sunday’s win against Newcastle United]. He’s getting a run of games. We’ve got to be mindful he’s not a centre-back and he’s growing into that role. Ultimately we need to sign another centre-back, though, because at the moment we’re on tenterhooks in case something else happens.”

Romero was suspended earlier this season during Spurs’ mini-slump in form and had been a regular in recent weeks prior to going off against Everton on the weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see who Tottenham target over the coming weeks, and by the looks of things, a new centre-back could be top of Postecoglou’s winter window shopping list.

There are no shortage of centre-back rumours for Spurs, so the club could be laying the groundwork over a deal for one of these in the coming days.