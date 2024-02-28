In the latest stop on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool farewell tour, the Reds found themselves at Wembley up against Chelsea for the third time in the German's tenure. And like those two previous occasions, neither side could get the job done in the full 90. Instead, the stage was set for Virgil van Dijk to become the late hero in extra time. But that's not to say that the Carabao Cup final didn't issue Klopp another frustrating blow.

Liverpool injury news

Ever since Klopp announced that this would be his final season in charge at Anfield, the Reds have suffered injury after injury - blows which could eventually decide just where the Premier League title ends up. Sunday's Carabao Cup final laid bare for all to see just how many injury issues those at Anfield have been forced to deal with, as academy stars Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns were thrust into the action when Liverpool had no one else to turn to.

Liverpool injuries (via Premier Injuries) Return Date Joel Matip 01/09/2024 Diogo Jota 13/04/2024 Trent Alexander-Arnold 31/03/2024 Alisson Becker 31/03/2024 Stefan Bajcetic 31/03/2024 Curtis Jones 10/03/2024 Darwin Nunez 28/02/2024 Mohamed Salah 28/02/2024 Wataru Endo 28/02/2024 Dominik Szoboszlai 28/02/2024 Thiago Alcantara No Return Date Ryan Gravenberch 07/03/2024

What's more, Conor Bradley was also forced to play in Mohamed Salah's usual role when Ryan Gravenberch came off injured in the first half. Klopp decided to bring Harvey Elliott into midfield, substitute Joe Gomez into the right-back role and then deploy Bradley into the more attacking position down the right-hand side.

It was a dilemma that the Reds may be forced to solve once again too. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Klopp confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch is expected to miss the next two games.

Without yet another midfielder for games against Southampton in the FA Cup and then Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Liverpool must once again find a way to battle to victory.

How Liverpool could replace "complete" Gravenberch

Gravenberch's injury comes at a frustrating time not only for Klopp but the player, himself, having regained some form in recent weeks. Now, however, for the next two games at least, Liverpool must turn to Elliott once again to step into midfield and get the job done, whilst hoping that Salah makes his return from injury in the frontline.

If it is not Elliott who steps up, then it wouldn't be a great surprise to see the likes of Clark and McConnell called upon in the FA Cup against Southampton after their Wembley heroics. It's some ask to replace a player of Gravenberch's ability when at his best though, and Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders was quick to remind everyone of that ability earlier this season.