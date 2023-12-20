Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update as Arsenal chiefs internally discuss signing a creative player loved by Declan Rice.

Edu looking to make January signings

As per widespread reports lately, sporting director Edu may be more active than usual in January as the Gunners eye both new midfield options and a proven goalscorer.

Thomas Partey's unreliability, not to mention the expiring contracts of Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho, have prompted Arsenal to look at central midfielders. Links surround Premier League stars like Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Fulham's Joao Palhinha, but both men are stars for their current clubs and may be difficult to prise away mid-season.

Mikel Arteta may therefore have to consider more viable, affordable alternatives as a result, with Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana rumoured as a possible target for Arsenal.

Further forward, Arsenal can lack a reliable talismanic source of goals at times - leading to their reported interest in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The England international's 20 league goals last season have proved a real draw for Arteta and Edu, with there being some suggestions Arsenal are among the favourites to sign Toney. Romano has backed this interest before, and with the renowned reporter now sharing another update on their pursuit this week.

Arsenal chiefs hold internal Toney talks

According to Romano, writing via The Daily Briefing, Arsenal chiefs are having internal talks over signing Toney ahead of January. The journalist reiterates that north London is Toney's preferred destination ahead of January, despite keen interest from west capital rivals Chelsea.

"I reported yesterday that Toney would be interested in joining Arsenal," wrote Romano.

"Of course Arsenal are aware of Ivan Toney’s stance. It’s not about him telling Arsenal that he wants to join them, but of course they know the player would like to join.

"But there’s still the price tag issue as we said many times. Also, Toney has always very respectful to Brentford so it depends on the clubs reaching an agreement. It looks difficult for Arsenal because of Financial Fair Play, and of course they have David Raya on loan from Brentford, which could be another complication.

"Arsenal are having internal discussions about signing Toney."

Declan Rice praises Toney

Arsenal midfielder Rice, commenting on an England call-up for Toney earlier last year, revered the striker for his playmaking and "special" creative abilities - as well as his nack for scoring goals.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up," said Rice (via talkSPORT).

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him."