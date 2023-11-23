Manchester United have been given a massive injury boost as they return from international duty ahead of their trip to face Everton on Sunday, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United injury news...

This term, Manchester United have suffered some alarming injury worries that have left Erik ten Hag's men in depleted shape as they try to climb the Premier League table. Facing a trip to take on Everton this Sunday at Goodison Park, Manchester United will be looking to claim their fifth league victory inside six matches; however, Dutch boss Ten Hag will be without a plethora of first-team players as he looks to navigate a potentially difficult tie.

As cited by 90min, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are all currently injured at the moment and it is unclear when they will be cleared to return to contention at Old Trafford. Andre Onana was also withdrawn on international duty with his native Cameroon during the break; nevertheless, the shot-stopper is expected to feature against Everton and will undergo assessment after fears of him suffering a muscle strain are said to have eased.

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be included this weekend on Merseyside after pulling out of featuring against Luton Town before the international break due to illness, as per The Manchester Evening News.

Despite struggling in the early portion of the campaign, Ten Hag will hope that his side can continue their positive run of domestic form across the festive period, though he will be aware that the Red Devils will need to be at their best to take results over their next few encounters.

Following their trip to Everton, Manchester United will then take on Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Chelsea in quick succession, and they could be boosted by the return of another key man from a spell on the sidelines.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Everton (A) Goodison Park Champions League Galatasaray (A) RAMS Park Premier League Newcastle United (A) St James' Park Premier League Chelsea (H) Old Trafford Premier League Bournemouth (H) Old Trafford

Taking to social media platform X, transfer insider Romano has revealed that Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is now back in first-team training after being out since August with a muscle concern.

Romano stated: "Luke Shaw returned to training as he’s now set to be back with the first team. Crucial player for Erik ten Hag, great news for MUFC."

Becoming a key player over the years at Old Trafford, Shaw has made 262 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, registering four goals and 28 assists in all competitions (Shaw statistics - Transfermarkt).

His injury - alongside Malacia's issues - inspired Ten Hag's move to acquire Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the latter stages of the summer window. At the same time, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof have featured in an unfamiliar left-back role to compensate for Shaw's absence.

Nevertheless, Shaw returning to action for Manchester United will be a major boost for Ten Hag once he determines that the England international is ready to feature again.