Manchester United remain in managerial limbo with Erik ten Hag, but may be edging closer to a decision on that front ahead of the summer transfer window.

FA Cup win for Ten Hag gives Ratcliffe a headache

A 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley appears to have bought Ten Hag some time. Reports ahead of the showpiece claimed that the club were ready to sack the Dutchman in the wake of the game, but a surprise win has seemingly forced the hierarchy to reconsider since, and Ten Hag has remained in charge of the club.

It is still as yet unclear whether this was a permanent stay, or simply a stay of execution for the former Ajax boss following an awful Premier League season which saw them finish eighth, but Ten Hag was keen to stress that perhaps the Red Devils need him as much as the other way round.

"The team is progressing, and we are winning trophies. Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals is not bad, but we have to keep going. I'm not satisfied with it", he explained after the game.

Ten Hag's Man Utd record Games 114 Wins 68 Points per game 1.92 Win % 59.6% Goal difference 51 Trophies 2

"We have to do better and if they don't want me anymore, then I'll go anywhere else to win trophies because that is what I have done my whole career."

His words may well have resonated with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, if the latest report is anything to go by.

The latest from Old Trafford

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the situation remains "quite open", with Manchester United still eyeing up alternative managers as they try to plot a course this summer, but as yet, not having decided to sack Ten Hag.

The Red Devils were thought to be among the clubs keen on Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, but he has since signed a new contract at Portman Road to keep him at the East Anglian outfit this summer.

Beyond him, United have also been linked with moves for Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino, as well as England boss Gareth Southgate, though no progress has been made on deals for any of them.

As per Romano, though, talks continue behind the scenes, with the transfer guru explaining to GiveMeSport in the last 24 hours:

“The internal review is still ongoing, so Erik ten Hag is waiting for Manchester United to communicate their decision. Let's see as also in the last three to four days, I'm hearing that Manchester United had new conversations with some agents and representatives of other managers." “So the situation remains quite open. I think they are assessing all the potential options in order to decide whether it's better to continue with Ten Hag or go for another manager.”

Hardly a show of faith in Ten Hag, the current situation appears to be one of hedging their bets, with United keen to court another manager but not lose their current boss in case they fail to lure another name into the Old Trafford hot seat this summer. However, with the summer transfer window opening soon, more clarity may be forthcoming on the situation in the days to come.