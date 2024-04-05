Fabrizio Romano has shared his own update on the future of manager David Moyes as the West Ham boss' deal ticks closer to expiry.

Discrepancies over Moyes contract situation at West Ham

The Scotsman, as things stand, is set to leave the London Stadium on June 30th with no new terms signed.

Moyes stands out as one of the club's most successful ever managers, having guided them to a first piece of major silverware since the 1980s last season, with West Ham clinching the UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in Prague.

This comes amid successive campaigns qualifying for Europe under Moyes' tutelage, West Ham achieving that feat in each of the 60-year-old's full seasons in charge since he took over for a second stint in 2019/2020.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

However, there have also been some complaints over Moyes' pragmatic approach to games during his time at West Ham, and their domestic form last season nearly resulted in the former Everton boss being shown his P45 (Jacob Steinberg).

His tenure is splitting the Irons fanbase as of now, with technical director Tim Steidten looking at managerial alternatives to Moyes, should the club and their head coach opt to part ways.

While Moyes has stated that a new deal is on offer at West Ham, reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has actually refuted such a suggestion.

“There have been provisional talks over a new deal for David Moyes,” stated Ex back in February.

“However, I’ve been advised that at no point it’s been put forward for signing. The manager possibly was referring to an agreement but that’s provisional, but not in front of him to sign.

“It’s understood that any decision by the board as to whether to offer him an extension will be made at the end of the season, following a review on how the season pans out.”

Now, as per Romano, rumours are circulating again in regard to Moyes' future as we slowly approach the crunch summer period.

Romano has shared his own update on Moyes' future at West Ham in an interview with CaughtOffside this week.

Supporters will be pretty eager to find out what is happening with Moyes, and whether or not the club have fully identified a preferred candidate to succeed him this summer.

However, according to Romano, it remains the case that nothing has been officially decided.

"Rumours appear to be continuing on David Moyes but at this stage I’m not aware of decisions made about him by West Ham,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“The club are fully focused on the Premier League and European football, so everything that comes next will be discussed later. I think many times we heard that Moyes was almost gone and he’s still there.

“Nothing is decided yet.”