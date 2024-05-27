Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a "crucial" update regarding the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, following the FA Cup triumph.

Ten Hag's future at Man Utd

The Red Devils' season ended in memorable fashion on Saturday afternoon, as they beat rivals Manchester City to clinch FA Cup glory at Wembley. It means that Ten Hag has won a trophy in each season he has been in charge at Old Trafford, as he did his chances of keeping his job no harm.

Leading up to the game, a strong rumour suggested that the Dutchman would be sacked as United manager after the cup final, but he was in bullish spirits after the game saying: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Saturday's triumph has now cast doubt over what Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision will now be with regards to Ten Hag, with his trophy record and post-match remarks potentially doing a lot to sway the part-owner's thinking.

There is also a chance that the billionaire businessman's decision has still already been made in his own head, though, with people of such standing and ruthlessness not exactly famed for changing their minds suddenly at the last minute.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Romano claimed that a "crucial" period has been reached with Ten Hag at Manchester United, with his future set to be decided this week and internal talks beginning today.

Ten Hag has certainly impressed in recent days, dealing with the rumours well and inspiring his side to FA Cup success, and United's plans may have changed, depending on the truth of the aforementioned rumours of his likely sacking.

In terms of the Red Devils fanbase, opinion could be split, with some wanting the 54-year-old to stay on as manager, feeling he has done enough to warrant it, especially having been plagued by injuries throughout this season.

There are also those who may feel that Ten Hag is still not the man to guide United back to the very top of the English game, however, with too many shocking defeats and woeful performances on show over the past 12 months.

Related Latest Man Utd transfer news: PL ace "waiting" on offer; Maguire speaks out Here are all the latest Man Utd transfer rumours amid a potential summer of change at Old Trafford.

It will be fascinating to see which way Ratcliffe goes, with the Englishman changing the structure at the club this summer and clearly wanting the right man for the job to work alongside a director of football. The outcome this week is a tough one to predict.