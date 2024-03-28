Liverpool fans have been handed an interesting update in their hunt for Jürgen Klopp's replacement this summer, courtesy of transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool searching for new manager

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for a new manager at the end of the season, with Klopp having confirmed that he will be stepping down from his role in the Anfield technical area after nine years at the helm.

The German has won every trophy available to him and could yet walk away with another three this season, while his side came two games away from completing a historic quadruple in 2021/22, losing out on the final day of the Premier League season to Manchester City and falling to a 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris a week later.

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool Games 477 Wins 298 Losses 82 Goals 1066 Points per game 2.08 Win % 62.5% Trophies 8

It has been widely reported that Xabi Alonso is Liverpool's preferred choice to take the vacant Anfield hotseat this summer, with the ex-Liverpool man having worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen.

Still unbeaten this season, they sit 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are also in the last eight of the Europa League, where they could yet meet Liverpool in the final.

However, it won't be easy. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both also thought to be keen on the Spanish boss as they both hunt for new managers, while Alonso himself has not ruled out staying at Leverkusen for at least another season.

As a result, there is plenty of speculation that Liverpool won't be able to land him this summer, with reports suggesting that were he to leave, it would be to another European giant. So, there has to be a plan B.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on those behind Alonso in the pecking order, and believes that Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is the next best thing for the Merseyside outfit. Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast (via GiveMeSport), he explained that Amorim is ahead of De Zerbi in the pecking order as things stand, while he also has a release clause like the Brighton boss.

“Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job", Romano revealed. "I think he is in position number two at this moment from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting.

"It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there. I think Amorim is in position number two, he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi."

Amorim has drawn high praise from all corners for his style of football, and had previously been linked with the Tottenham job before Ange Postecoglou's arrival. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in particular is a big fan of his methods and results in Portugal, having faced him and lost in last season's Europa League.

“What him and the coaching staff have done over the past few years is incredible", he explained. “They are a really good team so credit to the manager because you can see they have a really clear idea."