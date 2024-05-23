Fabrizio Romano has provided a Manchester United manager update regarding Erik ten Hag and his Old Trafford future, while also commenting on the ongoing speculation surrounding former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils are currently gearing up for an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at Wembley, in what could prove to be Ten Hag’s final game in charge. There has been plenty of noise over the Dutchman’s future, with previous reports even suggesting Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already decided to sack Ten Hag this summer.

Ratcliffe also refused to publicly back Ten Hag in the media recently, instead looking back at the previous regime behind the scenes.

"This is not about the manager, if you look at Manchester United in the last 11 years, it's not doing terribly, none of the managers have done terribly well. There's been some really good coaches that have come to Manchester United so you know the conclusion from that has to be that the environment for the coach has not been a successful one because none of them have been successful.

"And, you know, Erik's working in that same environment, so our focus is on how do we change that environment and the structure that provides the environment for the coach.”

In regards to a possible successor, Pochettino’s name has emerged in the media after he and Chelsea decided to go their separate ways this week. talkSPORT have claimed that the Argentine would be “keen” on a move to Old Trafford, whereas The Sun have stated that the Red Devils are lining up a move for the 52-year-old, who was previously linked with a move prior to Ten Hag's arrival in 2022.

Talking to CaughtOffside in a story shared in the last 24 hours, Romano said that currently, there is nothing in the Pochettino to United rumours, with the Argentine “open for a new chapter and he feels absolutely ready for any opportunity”. Interestingly, the transfer expert also confirmed that Ten Hag is “not sure of staying at the club” beyond the summer.

“As for Pochettino, he is open for a new chapter and he feels absolutely ready for any opportunity. Despite reports of Pochettino being appreciated by some key figures at INEOS, there is nothing to say on Manchester United now for Pochettino, but in general the Erik ten Hag situation remains absolutely open and he’s not sure of staying at the club, I can confirm that.”

The FA Cup final against City could well be make or break for Ten Hag. Defeat and United would end the season finishing bottom of their Champions League group stage, an eighth-place finish in the Premier League and no silverware in either domestic cup competitions, potentially paving the way for someone like Pochettino or Thomas Tuchel to come in ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.