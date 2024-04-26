Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a big transfer update regarding the future of Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes, following rumours of a summer exit.

Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle future up in the air

The Magpies may need to bring in new signings during the summer transfer window, but at the same time, it is also essential that they retain the services of key players.

One of the first names on Eddie Howe's team sheet is undoubtedly Bruno, who has been a fantastic signing since arriving in January 2022, providing quality and fight in the midfield, helping his side finish fourth in the Premier League season.

Unfortunately, Bruno has been continually linked with a move away from St James' Park this summer, with the Brazilian wanted by a number of top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester City. In fact, Pep Guardiola's side are believed to have made an approach for him, looking to potentially the £100m release clause in his contract.

On the plus side, one report has claimed that the 26-year-old has bought a new house for his family in Northumberland, which suggests he could still stay put beyond the summer transfer window.

According to Romano on X, Bruno Guimaraes' £100m release clause at Newcastle will only be valid in June, before the Magpies have "total control" after that:

This has to be considered good news for Newcastle, even though there is still the threat of them losing Bruno in the summer, not least when the clause can be met in June. The fact that he has reportedly purchased a new home has to be seen as a plus point, though, and he does generally appear to be happy at the club.

Keeping the Brazil international should be looked at as just as important as any new signings that come in, with Guardiola not hiding his admiration for him in the past:

"He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project for the next years. Definitely."

Ultimately, the decision may rest with Bruno once this season comes to an end, and if he decides that he wants a fresh challenge, it may be something that Newcastle have to accept in June. The hope is that he still sees his future at St James', though, looking at the long-term picture rather than this one below-par season.