Fabrizio Romano has provided an update contrary to reports on Thomas Tuchel possibly taking over from Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

Tuchel to Man Utd rumours

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to stick with Ten Hag until at least the end of the season, however, the new co-owner appears to have his eyes on a new long-term boss after the way United surrendered a three-goal lead in Sunday’s narrow FA Cup semi-final victory over Championship side Coventry City.

As well as Graham Potter, another former Chelsea manager in Tuchel has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. Hours after the victory over Coventry City, there were reports from Germany that Man Utd had made contact with Tuchel, who is highly valued by Ratcliffe.

Since then, reliable reporter Christian Falk has added that Tuchel would be “very interested” in taking over in Manchester, looking for a new challenge ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It looks as if he’ll be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season after failing to win the Bundesliga title, however, these claims over a move to Old Trafford may be slightly premature.

Romano makes Tuchel to Man Utd claim

However, despite numerous claims of Tuchel possibly moving to Man Utd, Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, relayed by Football Talk, said that there is nothing with Tuchel and the Red Devils at this moment in time.

“We’re waiting for Manchester United to decide the future of Erik ten Hag at the end of the season – this is going to be one to watch for sure. Still, despite rumours about Ten Hag’s future and about Thomas Tuchel possibly being the club’s preferred replacement, I’m not aware of anything else with other managers now.

“There’s nothing with Tuchel yet, so far. There have also not been any contacts between Tuchel and Bayern to continue at the club and change his mind about leaving this summer; what happens in the next weeks I don’t know, but so far they haven’t discussed the possibility to change his mind and keep him.”

Tuchel will currently have his mind on aiming to win his second Champions League title, with Bayern Munich set to take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals after missing out on the league title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel's managerial record Games Wins Draws Losses Bayern Munich 55 35 7 13 Chelsea 100 63 19 18 Paris Saint-Germain 127 96 11 20 Borussia Dortmund 107 69 20 18 1.FSV Mainz 05 183 72 45 66

At this moment in time, though, he is on course to depart the Allianz Arena, just 12 months after joining the German giants. A return to England could appeal to Tuchel, but right now, it looks as if any move to Manchester isn’t as close as some may have initially thought.