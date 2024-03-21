Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham and their plans for the upcoming window.

Spurs transfer policy taking shape ahead of the summer

Chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider Spurs recruitment team have been drawing up their shortlist of targets for later in the year, and it is widely believed that a new forward could be on the agenda.

Tottenham apparently want a new winger this summer, with manager Ange Postecoglou also recently admitting that the north Londoners are pretty keen to bring in a new central defender as well.

If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Spurs signing another centre-back.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.

“We’re a squad that needs to develop, and we’re looking for that younger demographic. But at the same time you’re looking for guys that have played."

It could be an interesting next transfer window for the club, especially if they seal a place in the top four and a spot in next year's Champions League group stage.

Fabrizio Romano shares Spurs transfer "priority"

Now, speaking to JD Football, Romano has shared the "priority for Tottenham" when the transfer window reopens.

According to the renowned journalist, Lange, Levy and co want a "quality player" to chip in with both goals and assists - despite Postecoglou already possessing a fair few noteworthy players in the forward areas.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."