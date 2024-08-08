Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Leeds United’s links to Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe.

Leeds want three more signings before deadline

The Whites, who are preparing for this weekend’s Championship opener against Portsmouth, could be in for a busy end to the summer transfer window after already securing the permanent services of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns, while also landing Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan.

They have sold a number of players including Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, while recently losing last season’s Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham over the weekend.

Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises are on the search to replace the Dutch attacker, who scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 46 second-tier games.

A top target out wide appears to be Rowe, with talks held and a verbal £7m offer made, one which was swiftly rejected by the Canaries. Alongside Rowe, The Athletic claim that another midfielder and full-back are wanted at Elland Road before August 30, but Romano has shared what he’s heard about Leeds and Rowe.

Speaking to GiveMeSport in a story shared in the last 48 hours, Romano said that the rumours are “true” regarding Leeds and Rowe, however, he’s been “told” that a deal isn’t close at this stage. The transfer expert also expects the Whites to act “quite fast” when it comes to replacing Summerville.

“Yeah, he's [Rowe] a possibility. It's true that his name is one of the ones they are considering internally. At the moment, I'm told that still nothing is close to being done, but it's a concrete possibility. For sure, they will replace Summerville. “They are assessing all the options, but I think Leeds will be quite fast on this one, also because they made good money with Summerville and also with Archie Gray, so they have some money to invest, and they will surely do that.”

The England U21 international has 12 months remaining on his Carrow Road deal, however, Norwich do have the option to extend that for another year.

A £7m deal appears to be unlikely, however, Graeme Bailey has stated that Leeds want Rowe for £10m or less, with Norwich seemingly willing to cash in at the right price.

Should Farke and the 49ers manage to lure Rowe to Leeds, they’d be getting a winger who enjoyed a brilliant first full season as a Norwich regular, scoring 12 Championship goals in 32 regular league games.

He missed parts of the season through injury but did play in both legs of the playoff semi-final against Leeds, and who knows, he could be turning out at Elland Road by the end of the month.