Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has recently been linked with an exit, and a reliable journalist has dropped an update on the chances of him leaving in January.

Ferguson's incredible breakout at Brighton...

Back in 2021, Ferguson first joined the club’s academy and he’s since worked his way up through the ranks to become a regular feature of the first-team, where he’s so far made a total of 43 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Ferguson statistics).

The Republic of Ireland international only recently signed a new long-term contract that runs until 2028 - and it contains no release clause - so that will be music to the ears of supporters, but that won’t stop potential suitors from trying their luck.

The Seagulls centre-forward has emerged as Roberto De Zerbi’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Brighton statistics), and his high standard of displays have brought him onto the radar of five clubs in the Premier League.

According to reports, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in a deal for the 19-year-old, whilst Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also believed to have joined the race for his services, but if the following update is to be believed, it will take a lot to prise him away from the south coast in January.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Ferguson is happy at Brighton and currently isn't looking to leave to join a rival in England.

"We keep seeing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. I can confirm that big clubs like these are following Ferguson, because he’s a top talent, but it’s just normal scouting and monitoring – it would be surprising if they weren’t keeping an eye on an exciting young player like him!

"There is, however, nothing more concrete to report for the moment. Ferguson only recently signed a new contract with Brighton, so he’s fully focused on them. I’m told he’s really happy at Brighton and sees it as the best place for him to develop now, as we’ve seen with so many other top young players there in recent times.”

During his time at Brighton, Ferguson has posted 19 direct contributions (15 goals and four assists) in 43 appearances at senior level, which shows how prolific he can be in the opposition’s box, but it’s not just his finishing that he has to offer when leading the line.

Standing at 6 foot 2, De Zerbi’s talisman currently ranks in the 97th percentile for pass completion so he has extremely strong link-up play with his fellow teammates in the attacking areas of the pitch (FBRef - Ferguson statistics).

Furthermore, Ferguson’s ability to operate in five different positions over the field, including everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder, makes him easily able to adapt to the manager’s demands, so it’s important that the club do everything they can to retain his services beyond January.