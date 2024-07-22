Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update regarding Mason Mount's future at Manchester United, with a twist emerging.

Mount struggling to impress at Man United

The Englishman moved to Old Trafford during last year's summer transfer window, completing a big-money move from Chelsea and being considered an exciting piece of business, given the impact he had enjoyed at Stamford Bridge.

Mount's first season as a United player ended up being a hugely disappointing one, however, with his performances a long way short of their best, and injuries playing a big role in his struggles. In the end, he started just five matches in the Premier League, with only nine more coming from the substitutes' bench.

The 25-year-old's lack of action ultimately cost him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, having done nowhere near enough to justify being a part of Gareth Southgate's plans in Germany. In fact, some rumours have recently linked Mount with a quickfire move away from the Red Devils this summer, with the club believed to be open to selling him.

Now, a significant update has emerged over the midfielder's future at United - one that suggests things may pan out differently for him than has been predicted of late.

Taking to X on Saturday, Romano claimed that there is "no plan" for Manchester United to sell Mason Mount this summer, with the Englishman expected to stay put beyond the current transfer window:

While Mount's first year at United was unquestionably underwhelming, there is still a reason why they were willing to break the bank for him last summer, so persisting with him for at least another year makes sense.

The hope is that the influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe is beneficial to the 36-time capped England international, with a more settled feeling at the club helping him find his best form, as well as bringing in the right players for him to bounce off in midfield areas.

At 25 years of age, Mount remains a relatively young player with lots to offer, and the fact that none other than Kylian Mbappe once described him as a "superb" footballer says a lot about his ability.

Mason Mount Stats P90 (via FBref) Chelsea Man Utd Goals 0.25 0.18 Assists 0.20 0 Key passes 2.08 1.05 Ball recoveries 6.49 4.52

There is no doubt that more is needed from the former Chelsea ace moving forward, however, with more quality and intent needing to be shown in attacking midfield areas, but he has shown in the past what he is capable of, scoring 33 goals and registering 35 assists for the Blues. Should his second season at United also not work out, it would then be more understandable for the club to consider moving him on.