Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a managerial update out of West Ham United after talks behind-the-scenes.

West Ham making contingency plans with Moyes exit expected

David Moyes is now widely expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, opening the door for Hammers chiefs to source his replacement and kickstart a new era at the London Stadium.

Moyes has guided West Ham to successive campaigns qualifying for Europe, which seemed unprecedented at the beginning of his second stint in charge. He also oversaw West Ham's run to the Conference League final in Prague last year, where they beat Fiorentina to clinch their first major trophy since the 1980s.

It's been quite the ride for supporters, who have the Scotsman to thank for some of their best memories in recent history. However, it hasn't all been rosy either, as West Ham flirted with relegation last season and there have been complaints over Moyes' pragmatic style for a while now.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

A large section of supporters think now is the right time to part company with Moyes after many memorable years, and reliable media sources like Jacob Steinberg have claimed that West Ham will do just that.

According to various reports, West Ham are also drawing up a shortlist of managerial replacements for Moyes, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim even flying to England earlier this week for talks with the Irons.

The tactician, who lead Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in nearly 20 years at the start of this decade, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting coaches in Europe as West Ham make an ambitious move by sitting down with Amorim.

Following this round of talks, Romano has now shared an update on West Ham's chances of appointing Amorim to replace Moyes.

Taking to X, the respected reporter says it is now unlikely that he'll take the London Stadium opening, with the manager keeping his options open as things stand.

While the nature of this summer's managerial merry-go-round will likely be unpredictable, and anything can happen, a section of supporters will be disappointed by this news that Amorim isn't expected to advance any futher. West Ham do have plenty of Amorim alternatives, though.