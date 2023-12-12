Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what the West Ham board and directors are currently "working" on for January.

Fulham 5-0 West Ham

Before Sunday's embarrassing result at Craven Cottage, Irons boss David Moyes was enjoying a fine run of six wins over West Ham's previous eight games in all competitions - including victories against the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

Few could've predicted that West Ham would be on the wrong end of a 5-0 humbling at Fulham over the weekend, and it's a result which has piled the pressure back on Moyes.

The Scotsman's contract expires at the end of this Premier League season, and reports suggest Moyes is likely to leave West Ham in 2024 and not be offered fresh terms to stay.

The extent of West Ham's defeat at Fulham has resulted in some calls for West Ham to part company with Moyes sooner than that, but it's reported that Moyes is in no danger of an imminent sack despite the big loss (The Guardian).

Speaking after the trip to west London, Moyes was apologetic over the performance but admitted that, on paper, West Ham are still in fairly good stead after two tough away games.

"Everyone had two away games or two homes in this period and not many have taken six points," said Moyes on the Fulham defeat (via whufc.co.uk).

"Two away games, if you’d given me three points Id have probably said yes. If you’d given me two draws we’d have said that might have been good results away from home, so to get three points from the two games wasn’t that bad.

"But more importantly it was a disappointment today in how we performed."

West Ham arguably missed Edson Alvarez in midfield and were forced to play Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker again in the absence of Michail Antonio.

Technical director Tim Steidten wants to sign a new forward for West Ham as we approach the January window, according to club insider ExWHUemployee, as their lack of depth up front has arguably been exposed lately.

The winter transfer market represents an opportunity for West Ham to strengthen in key areas, and hopefully avoid terrible defeats akin to the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano shares West Ham transfer plan

Now, renowned transfer reporter Romano has shared an update on West Ham's transfer plans for January. Sharing what the club's board and directors are plotting next month, the journalist claims they could actually be set for a busy month as the Hammers hierarchy get "working".

“I expect West Ham to be busy in January as they’re looking at opportunities around," said Romano to Caught Offside.

"Though it’s still too early to say anything about specific names. Nothing is advanced, but the owners and directors are working on it.”

This will come as a promising bit of news for supporters, and we believe the signing of a new striker should take first priority.