Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is under immense pressure at N17, amid claims that Spurs are targeting Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as a replacement for the Australian.

Tottenham identify potential replacements for Postecoglou

The Lilywhites lie 14th in the Premier League table, losing 13 games already this season and winning just one of their last eight top flight matches.

Tottenham's current injury crisis has been well-documented, with Postecoglou's side into double digits when it comes to missing senior players. However, there is also a genuine case to be made that Spurs' form still hasn't been good enough, and criticism aimed at Tottenham's manager has centered around his lack of a plan B approach.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Spurs are believed to be doing their due-diligence on potential replacements for Postecoglou, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and ex-Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzić all linked with the role recently.

Another tactician they're believed to be very interested in, according to reports out of Italy this week, is Nerazzurri boss Inzaghi.

The 48-year-old guided Inter to a Scudetto last season and a Champions League final the campaign before that, with Inter also contending for another Serie A title this season, as they fiercely challenge Antonio Conte's Napoli at the top of the Italian top flight.

Inzaghi is turning heads with the job he's done at Inter, so much so that Tottenham are being privately urged to consider appointing him as a possible successor to Postecoglou, should they opt to sack the 59-year-old.

Inter Live.it reported this week that Fabio Paratici is pushing Spurs to consider Inzaghi as manager, and if they do fire Postecoglou, then the Lilywhites are apparently ready to offer the coach a "very rich contract".

Now, amid claims of Tottenham's serious interest, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Inzaghi's future at the San Siro.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter claims that Inter want to hand Inzaghi a new contract as an "urgent priority", despite him only just signing a new deal around eight months ago, with the Lilywhites and other top clubs seemingly lurking.

"It's now an urgent topic at Inter," said Romano on Inzaghi's potential new contract.

"Full focus on Serie A, Champions League, they're still fighting in all competitions and nothing will be discussed now, also because he signed a new deal 8 months ago."

Spurs' interest is justified considering the Inter boss' glowing reputation among critics and players alike, but it looks like the Serie A giants will fight tooth and nail to keep him.

“He knows more about tactics than any of the other coaches that I’ve had," said former striker Felipe Caicedo. “By playing simple football, he gets you feeling good. He makes you feel important. He makes you understand right away that he lives for football. He loves it, and he wants to win.”