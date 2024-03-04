As Tottenham Hotspur continue their hunt for Champions League football, many fans feel that a lack of depth in key areas will be to blame if they don't manage to finish in the top four.

Spurs' search for a midfielder

No Spurs midfielder has started more than eighteen games in the Premier League this season, leaving Ange Postecoglou with a selection headache going into most matches. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been the Australian's pairing of choice, but a mix of injuries, international duty and suspensions has seen once outcast Pierre-Emile Højbjerg return to the fold and play more minutes than expected.

In an attempt to address the problem areas of the pitch, Spurs have been working quickly to get deals done early and ensure they are not hamstrung by absences like they have been this season.

Going into this summer, Daniel Levy will have a long list of improvements necessary to take Spurs to the next level. Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Spurs this summer with the North London club hoping to capitalise on the 28-year-old's expiring contract.

Despite the interest from Spurs, a new development appears to have put these rumours to bed for now and may force Levy to pursue other targets.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Spurs' attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot. Romano told the outlet: "People at Spurs are monitoring midfielders in general and Adrien Rabiot could be big opportunity for many clubs. Still, I’m not aware of concrete contacts between Tottenham and Rabiot for now.

“From what I heard, Rabiot will also give priority to talks with Juventus over a new deal before deciding his future.”

This news will be a cause for frustration among Spurs fans with Rabiot long reported to be heading to North London this summer. At 28-years-old the Frenchman is not one for the future, but experience in the middle of the park is exactly what Spurs are crying out for at the moment.

In-and-out of the side in Turin, Rabiot signed a one-year extension with Juventus last summer meaning that he will be a free agent at the end of the season. A player with proven pedigree at the top level, it is likely that the midfielder will have top sides queueing up to secure his services this summer.

A powerful presence who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, Rabiot would make an excellent addition to a Spurs side that relies on quick transition attacks.

Rabiot Serie A Stats 2023/24 Total Per 90 Rank vs comparable midfielders Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 82nd Percentile Assists 0.14 74th Percentile Successful Take-Ons 1.08 84th Percentile Touches 2.72 90th Percentile Progressive Carries 2.35 86th Percentile Aerials Won 1.83 88th Percentile

Signing a player with a proven track-record on the biggest stage could be the key to taking Spurs to the next level. Out of contract in the summer, Levy could get an absolute steal by securing the services of Rabiot at the end of the season.