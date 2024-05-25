Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has said it is highly likely that a £50 million star will quit his club this summer, after claims Tottenham want him.

Spurs want to sign new striker, centre-back and midfielder

As per The Times, Spurs want a new striker, centre-back and midfielder to bolster Ange Postecoglou's squad, as the possibility of a serious overhaul becomes more and more realistic.

The Lilywhites are reportedly open to offers for over a dozen players (Paul O'Keefe), with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Richarlison named among the players who could be sold by Tottenham when the window reopens on June 14.

Spurs will need replacements for either man if they do depart. Richarlison finished the campaign with 12 goals and four assists in all competitions, while Hojbjerg was regularly called upon as a squad player despite not getting many opportunities in Postecoglou's starting line ups.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has admitted that a new central defender is on the Spurs transfer agenda, regardless of their £25 million deal to sign Radu Dragusin in January. In terms of the strikers who could replace Richarlison, there are a few interesting targets to have been mentioned, like Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The £50 million England international, who bagged 20 Premier League goals in 2022/2023, returned from his on-field ban for gambling midway through last season and chipped in with four goals in 16 starts.

Toney is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Brentford, making him a potentially brilliant transfer opportunity for sides like Spurs. Tottenham are reportedly targeting Toney as a new striking option, with Romano sharing what he knows about his future this week.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano says there is a strong possibility Toney leaves amid Tottenham's interest.

“Ange Postecoglou has spoken publicly about wanting to bring new attacking players to Tottenham, but it’s still early to name specific names so I don’t have these for now,” Romano said.

“There are many names under consideration, so we will be clear in the next weeks. An important first step will also be to decide on Timo Werner, then all the other options. Tottenham will take their time for these kind of deals, but for sure there’s interest in bringing in one or two offensive players.

“Ivan Toney is one name I’ve been asked about with Tottenham, after months of links with other clubs as well. It remains a strong possibility for Toney to leave Brentford if top clubs arrive with proposals.

“He’s an option for several clubs, again Tottenham still have to decide what kind of player they want to bring in, same for Man United… but for sure, there’s a good chance for Toney to leave Brentford for a new club this summer.”