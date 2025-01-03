Celtic are now in negotiations over the signing of a "special" player in the January transfer window, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops are still stinging after their 3-0 defeat away to Rangers on Thursday, in what was surely their most disappointing Scottish Premiership outing of the season to date. Brendan Rodgers' side were never at the races at Ibrox, allowing their rivals to get within 11 points of them in the title race.

There is no need for an overreaction, however, with Celtic still in an extremely dominant position, and new signings during the January window will only strengthen their chances of yet more title success, as well as shining in the Champions League.

One report has claimed that the Hoops could sign two players in the same position out wide, in order to pave the way for Luis Palma to leave, while young Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee has also been continually linked with a move to Parkhead recently.

Along with Palma, there are other Celtic players who could depart this month, with Rodgers reportedly happy to allow centre-back Stephen Welsh to move on and find a new club where he can enjoy more regular playing time. A reunion with Kieran Tierney has also been mooted and now a big update has emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Celtic in discussions to sign "special" Tierney

Writing on X on Friday morning, Romano said that Celtic have now entered negotiations for Tierney to return to the club, potentially this month.

Seeing Tierney back with the Hoops is likely to go down extremely well with supporters, with the Scot coming in and providing great competition for Greg Taylor at left-back.

The 27-year-old's brilliance during his first stint at Parkhead saw him earn a move to Arsenal, at which point he was deemed one of the most impressive full-backs in Britain. Mikel Arteta was certainly delighted when he snapped him up, saying:

"I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us."

Sadly for Tierney, he has struggled to match the hype, rarely being a key starter during Arsenal's resurgence in recent seasons, but for that reason, he surely loves the idea of returning to Celtic.

At 27, he still has so much to offer in his career, and if he can enjoy another four or five years in a Hoops shirt, he could cement legendary status at the club, having already won five league titles at Parkhead.