A “top talent” has now accepted an offer to join Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer rumours

So far this summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have made two marquee signings during their first window as co-owners, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving from Bologna and Lille respectively.

The duo have filled the void left by Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane after they left Old Trafford upon the expiry of their contracts, with attention now on further additions to Erik ten Hag’s senior squad.

Reports in recent days have claimed that sporting director Dan Ashworth has been in contact with the agents of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who would consider swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford. In midfield, free agent Adrien Rabiot appears to have his heart set on a move to Manchester after the club failed to sign the Frenchman back in 2022.

It isn’t just first-team signings that United have been working on, though. In recent months, a number of teenage gems have made the move to the Red Devils, including Silva Mexes, the son of former Cardiff and West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw, and Australian James Overy.

Camron Mpofu from Reading was also expected to sign alongside Crystal Palace winger Samuel Lusale, but now, United could be closing in on their biggest teenage addition in Arsenal’s Chido Obi Martin.

Chido Obi Martin accepts Man Utd offer

According to Romano, who took to X in the last 24 hours, Obi Martin has accepted an offer from Man Utd, turning down higher proposals from Germany in order to move to Carrington.

Ratcliffe did previously mention how he would rather “find the next Kylian Mbappe”, and who knows, Obi Martin could be that player after scoring an astonishing 32 goals in 18 matches for the Under-18s last season and even netted 10 in a single game against Liverpool.

“The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players.

“I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

Arsenal’s loss looks set to be Man Utd’s gain, and it’ll be interesting to see what the Red Devils have in plan for Obi Martin in the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.