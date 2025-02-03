Tottenham Hotspur have made a late approach to sign a "threatening" new attacker, as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for a fresh forward option before the transfer deadline at 11pm.

Ange Postecoglou wants another attacker at Tottenham

In a huge sigh of relief - following multiple, high-profile and public rejections from the likes of Mathys Tel and Fikayo Tomori - the Lilywhites sealed their first outfield signing of the January window with a late swoop for Kevin Danso.

The Austria international, who was on the verge of a move to Wolves before Spurs cheekily hijacked the deal in last-minute fashion, has put pen to paper on a loan move to N17 from RC Lens - which includes an obligation to buy for around £21 million in the summer.

“Brilliant [to get him], I think Kevin will be a great fit for us,” said Postecoglou before their 2-0 win away to Brentford on Sunday.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

“We’re a little bit short at the back, have been for a while, and he’s just really experienced, a good one-on-one defender. I’ve said before that getting new players in gives us energy and will give the group energy.

“I’m looking forward to him being part of the group.”

With Danso through the door, Postecoglou certainly isn't done there, and it is reliably believed that the Australian is after an upgrade in the final third.

Tottenham even made surprise contact over signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea, with another Premier League target now emerging.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, £120,000-per-week Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is attracting late interest.

Tottenham make late approach for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey

As per Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Tottenham called Villa with an enquiry over signing Bailey. Unai Emery's side aren't budging so far, but the respected reporter also refuses to rule out a deadline day deal just yet.

“What I can tell you is that Man United and Tottenham, both clubs called to be informed on Bailey," said Romano.

“But again, it depends on Aston Villa and at the moment, there are still no open doors. We will see on deadline day what’s going to happen on that one.”

The Jamaica international has scored just one goal and registered three assists in 29 total appearances this season, failing to replicate his form of last season, but Emery insists he is still a real threat.

“He is accepting my challenge to get the best of him like last year," said Emery on Bailey.

"We need him. Leon is a very specific player for us as a winger, threatening in behind.”

Over the 2023/2024 season, Bailey racked up 10 goals and nine assists in 35 English top-flight appearances, so he can clearly turn it on.