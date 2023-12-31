With the January transfer window on the verge of swinging open, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention towards reinforcements for Ange Postecoglou in an attempt to rediscover their early season form under their new boss. As things stand, the Lilywhites are on course to narrowly miss out on a place in the Premier League's top four in what would come as a major blow given the start they made. And whilst the winter window could help turn things around, the North London side have already suffered an early blow in pursuit of one target.

Tottenham transfer news

On paper, Spurs' form can be looked at as quite the disappointment, especially after they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last time out. When taking a deeper dive, however, it is clear that a lack of squad depth combined with injuries has had a major part to play.

Spurs rumoured centre-back targets for January Latest update Trevoh Chalobah 20th December Morato 19th December Radu Dragusin 31st December Sebastian Caceres 14th December Jarrad Branthwaite 13th December

Postecoglou has already been forced to field some makeshift centre-back partnerships this season following the injury to Micky van de Ven and the latest setback for Cristian Romero means that the Australian may have no choice but to welcome another defender next month. That reinforcement will not be a certain Ligue 1 star though.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs' deal for Jean-Clair Todibo could collapse, with the Lilywhites looking to land a central defender in the next week and instead turning their attention to Genoa's Radu Dragusin. Romano posted on X:

Romano previously reported that Tobido was high on Spurs' shortlist and the Lilywhites had opened talks with Nice over a deal to sign the centre-back, but things could now begin to collapse.

"Great" Todibo could be better than Dragusin

Even though a deal to sign Dragusin looks more convenient when it comes to timing, the Genoa centre-back may not a better option than Todibo. The Frenchman has been a constant feature in Nice's side in recent years and has more than earned the interest of Spurs. When compared, Todibo's stats stand clear of Dragusin's this season.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Jean-Clair Todibo 10 66 14 20 Radu Dragusin 6 29 11 14

Todibo has also earned plenty of praise for delivering such numbers during his time at Nice, including from former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who said via Get French Football News: "He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years. For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France.”