Tottenham Hotspur are now in advancing talks to sell a £20 million member of Ange Postecoglou's squad this summer, and Fabrizio Romano says Spurs really want to conclude this deal.

Spurs player who could be sold this summer

Postecoglou and the wider Spurs recruitment team are said to be planning a real overhaul in the next few weeks.

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Emerson Royal and Manor Solomon all come as players who Spurs could reportedly sell, with the Lilywhites apparently open to offers for more than a dozen members of Postecoglou's squad (Paul O'Keefe).

The Tottenham manager has suggested that a few players may well be moved on during this summer window as well. The Australian, speaking to members of the press recently, said Spurs need to implement change as he looks to transform the team.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on the summer transfer window.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

A player who has really struggled since joining Tottenham for £20 million is right-back Djed Spence, after arriving at N17 with a growing reputation and plenty of promise.

The Englishman spent last season on two loan spells. He played the first half of 23/24 at Leeds United, but the Whites cut short his temporary spell, prompting Tottenham to agree a loan deal with Genoa for the second half of last campaign.

Djed Spence's best Serie A games for Genoa last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Juventus 0-0 Genoa 7.16 Empoli 0-0 Genoa 7.08 Genoa 2-1 Sassuolo 6.97 Genoa 0-1 Lazio 6.71 AC Milan 3-3 Genoa 6.66

Spence impressed during his stay at Genoa, making 16 Serie A appearances, with reports suggesting the Italians want to sign him permanently. Genoa are said to be keen on agreeing a deal with Tottenham for Spence, and Romano now says the transfer is gaining momentum.

Tottenham in advancing talks with Genoa to sell Spence

According to the reliable transfer journalist, Tottenham are in advancing talks over selling Spence to Genoa - and it is a deal they want to happen.

"Genoa keep advancing in talks with Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on permanent transfer after successful loan spell," wrote Romano, via X.

"Negotiations continue with all parties keen on reaching an agreement in June. Genoa also approached OM to keep Vitinha, but only on loan."

The 23-year-old would depart north London after just two years, only making a handful of senior appearances, with neither Antonio Conte nor Postecoglou giving him an opportunity.