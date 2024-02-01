Tottenham could still sign a new midfielder on deadline day, and it's apparently possible they move for an "underrated" player who's been called "similar" to Lucas Paqueta.

Spurs seek new midfield running man

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou has been heavily linked with bringing in a new number eight for the vast majority of this transfer window.

There were even claims that Spurs were immediately pushing to sign a new midfielder after they concluded deals for both defender Radu Dragusin and midfielder Timo Werner, but it's failed to materialise thus far.

If the north Londoners are to bring in another body, they'll have to act quickly, as the transfer deadline looms tonight at 11pm.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Djed Spence Departure Eric Dier Departure Ashley Phillips Departure Sergio Reguilon Departure Japhet Tanganga Departure Ivan Perisic Departure

Aston Villa's midfield starlet Jacob Ramsey emerged as a Spurs transfer target this week, with journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic writing in a piece that Postecoglou's side have made their interest clear.

Another regularly mentioned name, and perhaps by some distance, is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old, who has become a star player under Mauricio Pochettino this season, was widely linked with a move to Spurs last summer and that interest has remained in 2024.

Reports have refused to rule out Spurs making a last-gasp bid for Gallagher, with Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards telling The BBC Transfer Gossip Daily this week that it could still happen.

"Tottenham have had a long standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t," said Edwards.

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month. If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”

Now, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham's deadline day chances of sealing a deal, and it's a fairly hopeful one.

Tottenham signing Gallagher on deadline day possible

As per the reporter, speaking to GiveMeSport, Tottenham signing Gallagher remains possible on deadline day, and it's one that could happen in the "final hours" - though there is yet to be contact.

“That remains a possibility," said Romano.

“At the moment Chelsea have not received any direct call from Tottenham yet, let's see if it happens in the final hours of the transfer window."

Called "very underrated" by members of the media (Stephen Doyle), Football Transfers also claim Gallagher is a "similar" type of player to West Ham's star Paqueta. Given the Englishman's brilliant form this season, there is little doubting he'd strengthen Spurs' ranks, and perhaps Chelsea could be swayed into a late deal considering Gallagher has just 18 months left on his contract.