Deadline day transfer news keeps filtering out of Tottenham Hotspur, as chairman Daniel Levy attempts last-minute coups for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham set sights on second defender after Kevin Danso

Spurs recently confirmed the signing of Kevin Danso from RC Lens, who joined on loan with an obligation to buy for around £21 million in the summer, with Postecoglou at long last seeing an outfield player come through the door before tonight's 11pm cut-off.

The Austria international is a solid one-on-one defender with great pace, so his addition comes as a welcome one for Postecoglou, who's seen his defence absolutely battered by injuries over the last few months.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Micky van de Ven has just returned to action, while Cristian Romero is apparently still a bit away from coming back into the fold. Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin could miss the majority of this remaining campaign after suffering a serious knee injury (The Telegraph).

Their need for more defensive options is pretty evident, and Dragusin's potential long-term absence means they could look to bring in another centre-back after Danso.

Tottenham did have a loan agreement with Chelsea for Axel Disasi. However, that transfer is now unlikely to happen, the Lilywhites ending their interest in the Frenchman as Aston Villa attempt to take advantage by reigniting talks.

Interestingly, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi was subject to an audacious late swoop from Spurs and Daniel Levy as well.

Tottenham make "late bid" for Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace reply

Guehi had been attracting January interest from Chelsea, who reportedly had a low-ball offer rejected as Palace set a £55 million price tag to sell him (The Sun). As per Romano, Postecoglou's side haven't had much luck prising the England international away from Selhurst Park either.

Palace are said to have rejected a "late bid" from Tottenham and Levy for "top target" Guehi, which happened in the last 48 hours, as Spurs frantically pursue another centre-back signing.

The 24-year-old is likely to be a very hot topic again this summer, when Guehi enters the final year of his Palace contract, but it would surely take a seismic offer for Oliver Glasner's side to sell today.