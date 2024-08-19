Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest in Nottingham Forest's pursuit of another signing this summer as they look to hand Nuno Espírito Santo a squad capable of pulling well clear of the Premier League relegation battle this season.

Nottingham Forest keen to make signings

With a month left in the transfer window, it was suggested that Nottingham Forest would be looking to make five new signings before the window slams shut, with the reliable John Percy explaining that the Premier League side were on the hunt for "two wingers, a forward, a left-back and another goalkeeper" before the August 30th deadline.

Since then, they have added those two wingers, with Jota Silva arriving from Portuguese outfit Vitória S.C, while more recently they completed a move to sign Paraguayan forward Ramon Sosa on a five-year deal.

“Ramón has been coveted by many clubs but was so clear in his desire to join Nottingham Forest", Forest's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson explained. “We could all feel his energy, emotion, pride and excitement to be here from the first minute he arrived".

Now, attention is turning elsewhere, with the club understood to be keen on signing Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno on a season-long loan deal to provide cover at full back. They have also been linked with a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, so the final thing on the agenda is a new centre forward.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Garibaldi have seen a bid turned down for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez as they look to bolster their frontline.

As it stands, they have both Chris Wood (who scored in Saturday's draw) and Taiwo Awoniyi to call upon, but they are looking for further firepower and have identified the Mexican as a potential solution. Gimenez was thought to be on the radar of Tottenham last season as he enjoyed an excellent campaign, and he has started the new season in similar vein with two goals and an assist in two outings.

Santiago Gimenez 23/24 season Appearances 30 Goals 23 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 2

As per Romano, sharing news from Mexican media outlets, Forest are still in negotiations over a move for the talented forward, having seen an initial 25m euro (£21m) offer rejected. It is added that the offer is "not enough for Feyenoord to accept" and that they are holding out for a higher fee, but the Reds haven't given up and are pushing ahead to agree on a new number.

They will be in no rush for Feyenoord to sell the Mexican, with Gimenez still having three years left to run on his £29,000 a week deal with the Eredivisie champions. But with Wood now the wrong side of his peak and Awoniyi unreliable fitness wise, his addition would be a massive boost for Forest if they can get it over the line.