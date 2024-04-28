There's no doubting the fact that Manchester United need to make a number of changes. The Red Devils confirmed their failure to qualify for the Champions League with their draw against relegation candidates Burnley, summing up their struggles this season. Now, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on just how many summer changes could take place.

Man Utd transfer news

All was going relatively to plan for Erik ten Hag last season. The Dutchman secured his first trophy in the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League. It seemed as though things could only improve if anything. A year later, however, and Manchester United have failed to finish inside the top four and found themselves on a run of two wins in their last seven Premier League games. Ten Hag has been quick to jump to his side's defence though.

That progress could be helped by several changes of course, as Romano predicts is on the cards at Old Trafford. He told GiveMeSport this weekend: “I expect them to be very busy. Honestly, a number at the moment, I have absolutely no idea because it depends on the outgoings. We know how important it will be to clarify the situations of [Mason] Greenwood, [Jadon] Sancho and many players who are still at the club.

“[Anthony] Martial is leaving, [Raphael] Varane at the moment is not being offered a new deal, but we have to see what happens with [Christian] Eriksen, Casemiro - there are many situations to discuss.

“This is why at the moment, it is difficult to see and to mention how many signings United will do. But I think there will be a lot of movement, so I expect them to be very, very busy in terms of outgoing and incomings.”

What Man Utd need this summer

Given their struggles, it may be easier to say what Manchester United don't need rather than what they do, but a central defender should be the main target. Ten Hag has been forced to put together a makeshift defence as of late and with Varane's future uncertain, his depth is only likely to get worse.

That said, those at Old Trafford have already been linked with the likes of Everton star Jarrard Branthwaite in what would be an ideal move to improve Ten Hag's backline. Meanwhile, away from their defensive struggles, United have also been linked with a move to sign Kaoru Mitoma, in what could hand Marcus Rashford some serious competition next season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make a statement in his first summer transfer window in Manchester, the Red Devils could quickly steal the headlines on their way to turning a sinking ship under Ten Hag around next season.