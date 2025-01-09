West Bromwich Albion have now opened talks with a 4-3-3 style manager to take The Hawthorns vacancy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Brom eyeing new signings without a manager

The Baggies are still searching for their long-term successor to Carlos Corberan, who departed the club late last year for Valencia. Interim boss Chris Brunt has overseen four Championship games since Corberan left for a return to Spain, winning one, losing one and drawing two of his four fixtures in charge.

Brunt was quizzed on potentially landing the job on a full-time basis but said: "I don't know, I think I'm relatively inexperienced for anything like that. I'll do my best as I always did as a player for this football club until, hopefully, the right person is appointed and I'm sure that the football club will do that."

However, despite having no manager in the Midlands, West Brom are still working behind the scenes when it comes to the January transfer window, looking to bolster their squad or the remainder of the campaign.

Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones appears to be on the radar and reports have suggested that West Brom have had a £5m bid accepted for the winger alongside Luton Town. Meanwhile, an enquiry has also been made for Liverpool attacker Lewis Koumas, who is currently on loan at Stoke City.

The manager search is still ongoing for West Brom and by the looks of things, talks are underway for one target who recently lost his job in England.

West Brom in talks with Rene Hake

According to transfer expert Romano, West Brom have opened talks with Rene Hake after he left his role as Manchester United assistant manager under Erik ten Hag.

Hake has experience of being a manager and plays a defensive 4-3-3 system, as per Transfermarkt. The 53-year-old, prior to his time in Manchester, was the boss of Dutch sides Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, SC Cambuur and FC Twente.

He recently spoke out about his time at Old Trafford under Ten Hag, saying: “I don't hold any grudges whatsoever. I had great interactions with the players, the staff, and everyone involved. I personally made it a point to say farewell to all, to ensure a positive ending.

“I wasn't there long enough to really judge the direction of the club (but) what I sensed was a deep yearning to be a force again. To get back the winning culture from the Ferguson era, combined with the culture of Ineos, the new co-owner of United, who is successful in other sports.”

A move for his first senior managerial position in England could be one to watch, but by the looks of things, the Baggies have two more candidates alongside Hake, as per Romano.