West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten are close to sealing another new summer signing for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham promise busy summer transfer window

The Irons have already been productive in the market with deals to sign Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for a fee worth around £25m and Wes Foderingham on a free transfer. Lopetegui was officially unveiled to the press as the new Hammers boss earlier this week and was quizzed on further incomings, to which he said:

“Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

Steidten also promised a busy summer window, adding: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Another target in recent weeks alongside Guilherme and Foderingham has been Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, who worked under Lopetegui at Molineux. The Irons saw an opening bid turned down but were working on an improved package for the 27-year-old, and it looks as if they are closing in on their man.

West Ham agree Max Kilman deal

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that there is now a £40m deal in place between West Ham and Wolves for Kilman, who was viewed as a “key target” for Lopetegui.

Insider ExWHUEmployee provided further details on a transfer, claiming personal terms have been agreed upon, a medical went to plan and an announcement is possible on Friday or Saturday.

“Kilman was at West Ham today for his medical and all has gone to plan. Personal terms for the player have been agreed as has the fee which was said to be a straight £40m. The only negotiations that were still going on was agent fees as they often are but the player is expected to either sign on Friday or Saturday at the latest.”

Kilman, who former Wolves captain Conor Coady lauded as “outstanding” in the past, now looks likely to rival Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma and Konstantinos Mavropanos at centre-back at the London Stadium.

Interestingly, reports earlier this week even claimed that Lopetegui could make Kilman the West Ham captain straightaway ahead of the forthcoming campaign, so that will be one to watch with a move set to go through.