West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign a versatile new attacker, with a breakthrough being reached in the last 24 hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham working on more signings with three already in

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have been working hard behind the scenes ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge, with Steidten living up to his promise of a busy summer in the market.

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

So far, winger Luis Guilherme, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman have joined the Irons, and they could be joined by at least three more players ahead of the opening game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa later this month.

Reports over recent days have claimed that a new right-back and centre-forward could be on their way to the London Stadium very soon, with those players being Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Fullkrug. The Hammers are thought to be in advanced talks with both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for Wan-Bissaka and Fullkrug’s services, but out of nowhere, West Ham have now gone one further and have agreed a deal for another attacking signing.

West Ham agree Summerville deal

According to Romano, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville will become a new West Ham player soon, with the two clubs reaching an agreement over a £25m transfer with add-ons. The Dutch winger has already spoken to Lopetegui and has agreed on a long-term deal with the Hammers.

He has since added that a medical has been booked for Thursday, with Summerville then set to fly out to the USA to join the rest of the squad on the pre-season tour.

Summerville, described as "unstoppable" by Statman Dave back in 2022, enjoyed a phenomenal Championship campaign with the Whites last season, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in 46 games under Daniel Farke.

He was named the Championship Player of the Year as a result and was hailed by Farke back in October after his match-winning display against Norwich. “Crysencio is a baller. When you see a guy touching the ball like he does it’s heart-warming. We want him to improve his effectiveness. Need goals and assists and end products. The next step in his career. Delivers like this, he is on a good path.”

Now, it looks as if he will rival the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Guilherme and potentially Mohammed Kudus for a place out wide under Lopetegui.