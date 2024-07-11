West Ham United have agreed personal terms with a "special" Premier League player ahead of a proposed move to the London Stadium.

West Ham’s busy summer transfer window underway

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have already sealed three summer signings for new manager Julen Lopetegui, with the latest being the most expensive.

Winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras was the first to join for a fee worth around £25m and Wes Foderingham quickly followed suit on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield United.

Centre-back Max Kilman then arrived from Wolves last weekend in a deal worth around £40m and said after penning terms with the Irons: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

Now, attention for West Ham appears to be on another attacking addition after Guilherme.

West Ham agree Jhon Duran personal terms

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have agreed personal terms with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian is seemingly open to a move to London to work with Lopetegui, however, a fee is yet to be agreed with Villa, with the latest offer worth around £35m including a 10% sell-on clause.

Duran, who has played second choice to Ollie Watkins, has also been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent months and there were claims that a £40m deal had been agreed.

As we know, a move to Stamford Bridge is yet to materialise, therefore, West Ham could swoop in and may not be far off with their latest £35m proposal.

Should a move go through, the Irons would be getting a forward who Villa manager Unai Emery is a big fan of, with the Spaniard previously saying after Duran’s brace against Liverpool: "Jhon Duran is a special player," said Emery.

"We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him.

"Today we are celebrating with our supporters, we have to push it and keep working and be consistent. We were consistent all the season. The team was being mature and always consistent in our mind. Inch by inch we did it.

Duran could instantly become first choice striker with West Ham as well, with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio both into their 30s and possibly not fancied long term by Lopetegui, making this one to watch.