West Ham United are interested in signing a "skilful" forward with 24 goals during the 2024/25 season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham eyeing new attacker in January

Graham Potter picked up his first win as West Ham boss on Tuesday evening, with the Irons defeating Fulham 3-2 at the London Stadium.

The Hammers went into the game without a recognised centre-forward, with Mohammed Kudus, Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta making up the front four.

Soler, Soucek and Paqueta all got on the scoresheet, though, with West Ham currently without Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. Fullkrug was the latest attacker to pick up an injury, with Potter describing the German’s latest setback as “significant”.

“Fair to say it is a significant one. When a player pulls up like that, you know that something fairly serious has happened. It is still early in terms of full diagnosis but nevertheless a significant one, and a number of weeks. A number of weeks probably leads up to months, yes.”

Asked whether or not Fullkrug’s injury will result in West Ham bringing in a new striker before the deadline, Potter said that there is a “logical rational to do something”.

“I would not say [it is] imperative. Obviously with the situation with Mic as well, there is certainly a logical rational to do something. But it is not quite as simple as that. I would not want to make the wrong decision or do something for the sake of it in this window.”

A number of forwards have been linked with moves to the London Stadium in recent days, including Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi is another under consideration, whereas West Ham had a recent bid rejected for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, and are planning a January loan bid for Marseille striker Elye Wahi.

The club also appear to have one eye on the future and have been linked with an up-and-coming gem who has been scoring with ease in 2024/25.

West Ham interested in Celtic forward Daniel Cummings

According to Romano, West Ham are keen on signing Celtic forward Daniel Cummings, who is out of contract with the Hoops this year. The Hammers aren’t the only side interested in Cummings, though, with Brighton & Hove Albion also named by Romano.

The 18-year-old appears to be a star in the making with 24 goals in 24 games for Celtic at youth level, and he has previously attracted the interest of Burnley, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves.

Cummings, dubbed "skilful" and "resilient" by The Young Team, could also cost just £250,000 in cross-border compensation, and by the looks of things, a move to the London Stadium is one to keep an eye on in 2025.