Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says Wolves are now finalising the details of a deal to sign one promising young midfielder, who's going on quite an upward trajectory.

Gary O'Neil praised after impressive debut season at Wolves

The Old Gold have been very impressive under head coach Gary O'Neil this season, despite Saturday's FA Cup heartbreak to Coventry City, coming after the Englishman was brought in to replace Julen Lopetegui last year.

Wolves finished 13th in the league last season, but so far, they're on course to better that and could even seal a European qualification spot - as O'Neil's side contend with the likes of Brighton, West Ham, Newcastle and potentially even Man United for a place in the Europa League as things stand.

Few could've envisaged the stellar job from O'Neil, and there have even been suggestions that he's one of the league's best managers this season.

“A new contract for O’Neil will be well deserved," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

Wolves' best-performing players in the top flight this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Matheus Cunha 7.25 Pedro Neto 7.02 Mario Lemina 6.92 Hwang Hee-chan 6.91 Pablo Sarabia 6.89

"I think the Manager of the Year award will be given to whoever wins the title because there will be major narratives around that, whether it’s Klopp, Guardiola, or Arteta lifting the trophy. But outside of that, you would have to say O’Neil has done an immense job and certainly has achieved more than people expected from him.

“Wolves have to give him a new deal; otherwise, he will be poached in no time. At the start of the season, fans said they needed to get rid of him, but now I bet they would be gutted if he left.”

The 40-year-old was originally seen as a bit of a step down from an elite, trophy-winning boss like Lopetegui, who's won trophies at the highest level and even managed clubs like Real Madrid.

However, Wolves' popular head coach has proved doubters very wrong overall, with there even being some putting O'Neil's hat in the ring to manage England sooner rather than later.

The Midlands side will also be planning for the future under O'Neil, as reports suggest Wolves are keen to offer their manager a new contract and keep him for the foreseeable.

From transfers to the overall structure of Wolves, Jeff Shi and co must do their utmost to convince O'Neil that he can build a winning side over the years to come.

Wolves close to finalising detail for Matheus Mane

Signing some of Europe's most up-and-coming rising prodigies could do wonders to sway O'Neil, with Romano now claiming Wolves are finalising a deal to sign Matheus Mane.

The midfielder, who currently plies his trade with Rochdale in non-league, is just 16 years of age but has done enough to earn a call to their academy.