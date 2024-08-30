Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be busy on transfer deadline day as they look to hand Gary O'Neil a squad capable of Premier League survival, and yet they are still looking to the future with any new signings.

The state of play for Wolves on deadline day

Wolves have already announced the arrival of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace, but are expected to do more business in the final hours of the transfer window.

Speaking after their Carabao Cup win over Burnley, O'Neil admitted it was make or break time for the Old Gold.

"It’s been a tricky window. We had planned to replace Pedro Neto and Max Kilman and we had some targets that we thought could help with that. Some of them have not been do-able for us due to financial reasons but we are close to something.

"I am hoping we can get some help. I think it will be busy everywhere and we will remain active until the very last minute. What I was planning on having hasn't quite happened so it is a big couple of days for us."

As it stands, the most likely senior addition for Wolverhampton Wanderers before the transfer window shuts is Ajax forward Carlos Forbs. According to the reliable David Ornstein, the Midlands side have submitted a fresh bid and are waiting for a response, while personal terms are not considered a problem for the former Manchester City youth star.

They are also thought to be in the final stages of sealing a deal for Brazilian midfielder Andre, who has flown to England to complete a medical at Molineux ahead of a move to the Old Gold. Should the pair arrive, it would take Wolves' summer additions to eight, and give O'Neil's side a much stronger chance of Premier League survival. Now, they are set to add an academy talent to their ranks too.

Wolves' signings summer 2024 Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Rodrigo Gomes €15m Sam Johnstone €11.9m Pedro Lima €10m Tommy Doyle €5m Bastien Meupiyou €5m Jorgen Strand-Larsen Loan

Wolves set to snap up Chelsea youngster

That comes as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Old Gold are set to sign 17-year-old talent Saheed Olagunju before the transfer deadline. The 17-year-old is primarily a central defender, though he can also play at left-back. He has managed nine appearances for Chelsea's U18 side since coming through, including featuring in both of the Blues' opening games this season.

Now though, he is set to take his talents to Wolves, with Romano revealing that the deal is "done" and that it is "set to be signed today" [Friday].

There is no mention of transfer fee, but it may well involve a compensation fee to the west London side given that Olagunju is under the age of 18. Albeit not a signing set to change the fortunes of the senior team this season, his arrival could well prove a massive boost in the years to come.