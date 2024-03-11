Of course, part of the fun for any football fan is putting yourself in the situation of a manager, picking your starting XI and going to war against your friends when the Premier League fantasy football season kicks off, regardless of which league the team you support is in.

However, the first and crucial step to making any fantasy team is coming up with a team name that stands out from the rest. Unlike professional teams, this is the stage where football fans can get an extra laugh out of their mates and work colleagues, as having the funniest team name almost gets you extra brownie points before the league has even begun.

So without further ado, we have come up with what we believe are the best and funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for 2024, as well as chucking in FPL team names for Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Top 100 best FPL team names

Rank FPL team name 1 Murder on Zidanes Floor 2 Tikka Mo Salah 3 Mings of Leon 4 Inter Me Nan 5 50 Shades O’Shea 6 Lallanas in Pyjamas 7 Willian Dollar Baby 8 Kinder Mbuemo 9 360 No Pope 10 Fruit Salahd 11 Old Havertz Kai Hard 12 The Wizard of Ozil 13 Zinck or Swim 14 Deletubbies 15 Gangsters Allardyce 16 Benteke Fried Chicken 17 Klopps n Robbers 18 Absolutely Fabregas 19 Giroud Let the Dogs out 20 Game of Stones 21 Alisson Wonderland 22 Back Of The Neto 23 Neville Wears Prada 24 For Fuchs Ake 25 Guns N’ Ayozes 26 Cash In The Matip 27 Chambers of Secrets 28 Catch Me If You Kante 29 Sarri Not Sarri 30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels 31 Cleverly Dunn 32 Kat Zouma FC 33 Egg Fried Declan Rice 34 Pass The Busquets 35 Dumb and Dummett 36 House Of Fraser 37 Telles A Story 38 Hakuna Mateta 39 Fiorentina Turner 40 Ayew joking 41 Boys in Dahoud 42 Havertz Your Way 43 Neves Say Never 44 Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe 45 Out on Bale 46 Silence Of The Lahms 47 Ajax Trees Down 48 Zlat’s All Folks 49 Mbappe Feet 50 Bangers and Rashford 51 Neuer Gonna Give You Up 52 No Weimann No Cry 53 Cheesy Iheanachos 54 Lads on Toure 55 Whats Love Gotze Do? 56 Dukes of Hazard 57 Chiellini Con Carne 58 Egg Fried Reus 59 Eleven Hags 60 In For De Jong Haul 61 Vicario Leviosa 62 Jota Catch ‘Em All 63 Blink 18Eto’o 64 Pep a Pig 65 Lord of the Ings 66 Haalandaise Sauce 67 Childish Firmino 68 It’s Going Down Jurrien Timber 69 Moyes in Dahoud 70 Isak At This Game 71 Mount Rashford 72 Kane You Feel The Love Tonight 73 Haaland Globetrotters 74 Shiver Mee Timber 75 Fred Djed Redemption 76 Luke KyleWalker 77 White Ben Can't Jump 78 This Is Howe We Do 79 Botman & Robben 80 Go Eze Son Mee 81 Nkunkucumber 82 Lil Eze Vert 83 Onana What's My Name 84 Four-Four-Lukaku 85 Fishing Rodri 86 Ctrl Alt De Ligt 87 Cost of Livramento Crisis 88 Finding Timo 89 Purple Reina 90 Backstreet Moyes 91 Saka Potatoes 92 To Halland back 93 Ange Management 94 Land Down Undav 95 Major League Saka 96 Bowen 747 97 Boom Xhakalaka 98 Groß Misconduct 99 Slumdog Mignolet 100 Victor Moses Lawn

Best Arsenal FPL names

Rank Arsenal FPL names 1 Smith Rowe Your Boat 2 Ode to Jesus 3 Awengers Assemble 4 Making Emile of it 5 Gabikopter Gabikopter 6 Saka Flocka Flame 7 Jesus Take The Wheel 8 Tomiyasuiii 9 Livin' Saliba Loca 10 Reiss’s Pieces

Best Chelsea FPL names

Rank Chelsea FPL names 1 Netflix and Chilwell 2 ConorAmongThieves 3 Sorry Nic. Jackson 4 Reece's Set Pieces 5 Under My Cucurella 6 Mudryk On The Dancefloor 7 Cesc, Drogs & Ashley Cole 8 Giroud Sandstorm 9 Diego Costa Coffee 10 Silence Of The Lamps

Best Liverpool FPL names

Rank Liverpool FPL names 1 Alisson Pecker 2 Cops and Szobbers 3 RobboKop 4 Show Me the Mane 5 Kloppy Seconds 6 Sweet N Suarez 7 Haven't Jota Clue 8 Like A Virgil 9 Darwinner Takes It All 10 Salah'd Fingers

Best Man City FPL names

Rank Man City FPL names 1 Dias Nuts 2 Haal or Nothing 3 Gundog Millionaire 4 Champagne SuperKova 5 Fee Fi Foden 6 On Your Ederson 7 Ake Breaky Hart 8 Burger And Grealish 9 Silva Medallists 10 The Notorious KDB

Best Man United FPL names