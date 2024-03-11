Quick Links

Of course, part of the fun for any football fan is putting yourself in the situation of a manager, picking your starting XI and going to war against your friends when the Premier League fantasy football season kicks off, regardless of which league the team you support is in.

However, the first and crucial step to making any fantasy team is coming up with a team name that stands out from the rest. Unlike professional teams, this is the stage where football fans can get an extra laugh out of their mates and work colleagues, as having the funniest team name almost gets you extra brownie points before the league has even begun.

So without further ado, we have come up with what we believe are the best and funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for 2024, as well as chucking in FPL team names for Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Top 100 best FPL team names

Rank

FPL team name

1

Murder on Zidanes Floor

2

Tikka Mo Salah

3

Mings of Leon

4

Inter Me Nan

5

50 Shades O’Shea

6

Lallanas in Pyjamas

7

Willian Dollar Baby

8

Kinder Mbuemo

9

360 No Pope

10

Fruit Salahd

11

Old Havertz Kai Hard

12

The Wizard of Ozil

13

Zinck or Swim

14

Deletubbies

15

Gangsters Allardyce

16

Benteke Fried Chicken

17

Klopps n Robbers

18

Absolutely Fabregas

19

Giroud Let the Dogs out

20

Game of Stones

21

Alisson Wonderland

22

Back Of The Neto

23

Neville Wears Prada

24

For Fuchs Ake

25

Guns N’ Ayozes

26

Cash In The Matip

27

Chambers of Secrets

28

Catch Me If You Kante

29

Sarri Not Sarri

30

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

31

Cleverly Dunn

32

Kat Zouma FC

33

Egg Fried Declan Rice

34

Pass The Busquets

35

Dumb and Dummett

36

House Of Fraser

37

Telles A Story

38

Hakuna Mateta

39

Fiorentina Turner

40

Ayew joking

41

Boys in Dahoud

42

Havertz Your Way

43

Neves Say Never

44

Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe

45

Out on Bale

46

Silence Of The Lahms

47

Ajax Trees Down

48

Zlat’s All Folks

49

Mbappe Feet

50

Bangers and Rashford

51

Neuer Gonna Give You Up

52

No Weimann No Cry

53

Cheesy Iheanachos

54

Lads on Toure

55

Whats Love Gotze Do?

56

Dukes of Hazard

57

Chiellini Con Carne

58

Egg Fried Reus

59

Eleven Hags

60

In For De Jong Haul

61

Vicario Leviosa

62

Jota Catch ‘Em All

63

Blink 18Eto’o

64

Pep a Pig

65

Lord of the Ings

66

Haalandaise Sauce

67

Childish Firmino

68

It’s Going Down Jurrien Timber

69

Moyes in Dahoud

70

Isak At This Game

71

Mount Rashford

72

Kane You Feel The Love Tonight

73

Haaland Globetrotters

74

Shiver Mee Timber

75

Fred Djed Redemption

76

Luke KyleWalker

77

White Ben Can't Jump

78

This Is Howe We Do

79

Botman & Robben

80

Go Eze Son Mee

81

Nkunkucumber

82

Lil Eze Vert

83

Onana What's My Name

84

Four-Four-Lukaku

85

Fishing Rodri

86

Ctrl Alt De Ligt

87

Cost of Livramento Crisis

88

Finding Timo

89

Purple Reina

90

Backstreet Moyes

91

Saka Potatoes

92

To Halland back

93

Ange Management

94

Land Down Undav

95

Major League Saka

96

Bowen 747

97

Boom Xhakalaka

98

Groß Misconduct

99

Slumdog Mignolet

100

Victor Moses Lawn

Best Arsenal FPL names

Rank

Arsenal FPL names

1

Smith Rowe Your Boat

2

Ode to Jesus

3

Awengers Assemble

4

Making Emile of it

5

Gabikopter Gabikopter

6

Saka Flocka Flame

7

Jesus Take The Wheel

8

Tomiyasuiii

9

Livin' Saliba Loca

10

Reiss’s Pieces

Best Chelsea FPL names

Rank

Chelsea FPL names

1

Netflix and Chilwell

2

ConorAmongThieves

3

Sorry Nic. Jackson

4

Reece's Set Pieces

5

Under My Cucurella

6

Mudryk On The Dancefloor

7

Cesc, Drogs & Ashley Cole

8

Giroud Sandstorm

9

Diego Costa Coffee

10

Silence Of The Lamps

Best Liverpool FPL names

Rank

Liverpool FPL names

1

Alisson Pecker

2

Cops and Szobbers

3

RobboKop

4

Show Me the Mane

5

Kloppy Seconds

6

Sweet N Suarez

7

Haven't Jota Clue

8

Like A Virgil

9

Darwinner Takes It All

10

Salah'd Fingers

Best Man City FPL names

Rank

Man City FPL names

1

Dias Nuts

2

Haal or Nothing

3

Gundog Millionaire

4

Champagne SuperKova

5

Fee Fi Foden

6

On Your Ederson

7

Ake Breaky Hart

8

Burger And Grealish

9

Silva Medallists

10

The Notorious KDB

Best Man United FPL names

Rank

Man United FPL names

1

Singin' In varane

2

Shawsflank Redemption

3

2 Girls Wan Bissaka

4

Martial Kombat

5

The Devil Wears Pogba

6

Schmeichel Jackson

7

Let's Go Shawping

8

Bruno Dos Tres

9

We Don't Talk About Bruno

10

Who Ate All Depays?