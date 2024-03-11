Quick Links
Of course, part of the fun for any football fan is putting yourself in the situation of a manager, picking your starting XI and going to war against your friends when the Premier League fantasy football season kicks off, regardless of which league the team you support is in.
However, the first and crucial step to making any fantasy team is coming up with a team name that stands out from the rest. Unlike professional teams, this is the stage where football fans can get an extra laugh out of their mates and work colleagues, as having the funniest team name almost gets you extra brownie points before the league has even begun.
So without further ado, we have come up with what we believe are the best and funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for 2024, as well as chucking in FPL team names for Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
Top 100 best FPL team names
|
Rank
|
FPL team name
|
1
|
Murder on Zidanes Floor
|
2
|
Tikka Mo Salah
|
3
|
Mings of Leon
|
4
|
Inter Me Nan
|
5
|
50 Shades O’Shea
|
6
|
Lallanas in Pyjamas
|
7
|
Willian Dollar Baby
|
8
|
Kinder Mbuemo
|
9
|
360 No Pope
|
10
|
Fruit Salahd
|
11
|
Old Havertz Kai Hard
|
12
|
The Wizard of Ozil
|
13
|
Zinck or Swim
|
14
|
Deletubbies
|
15
|
Gangsters Allardyce
|
16
|
Benteke Fried Chicken
|
17
|
Klopps n Robbers
|
18
|
Absolutely Fabregas
|
19
|
Giroud Let the Dogs out
|
20
|
Game of Stones
|
21
|
Alisson Wonderland
|
22
|
Back Of The Neto
|
23
|
Neville Wears Prada
|
24
|
For Fuchs Ake
|
25
|
Guns N’ Ayozes
|
26
|
Cash In The Matip
|
27
|
Chambers of Secrets
|
28
|
Catch Me If You Kante
|
29
|
Sarri Not Sarri
|
30
|
Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
|
31
|
Cleverly Dunn
|
32
|
Kat Zouma FC
|
33
|
Egg Fried Declan Rice
|
34
|
Pass The Busquets
|
35
|
Dumb and Dummett
|
36
|
House Of Fraser
|
37
|
Telles A Story
|
38
|
Hakuna Mateta
|
39
|
Fiorentina Turner
|
40
|
Ayew joking
|
41
|
Boys in Dahoud
|
42
|
Havertz Your Way
|
43
|
Neves Say Never
|
44
|
Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe
|
45
|
Out on Bale
|
46
|
Silence Of The Lahms
|
47
|
Ajax Trees Down
|
48
|
Zlat’s All Folks
|
49
|
Mbappe Feet
|
50
|
Bangers and Rashford
|
51
|
Neuer Gonna Give You Up
|
52
|
No Weimann No Cry
|
53
|
Cheesy Iheanachos
|
54
|
Lads on Toure
|
55
|
Whats Love Gotze Do?
|
56
|
Dukes of Hazard
|
57
|
Chiellini Con Carne
|
58
|
Egg Fried Reus
|
59
|
Eleven Hags
|
60
|
In For De Jong Haul
|
61
|
Vicario Leviosa
|
62
|
Jota Catch ‘Em All
|
63
|
Blink 18Eto’o
|
64
|
Pep a Pig
|
65
|
Lord of the Ings
|
66
|
Haalandaise Sauce
|
67
|
Childish Firmino
|
68
|
It’s Going Down Jurrien Timber
|
69
|
Moyes in Dahoud
|
70
|
Isak At This Game
|
71
|
Mount Rashford
|
72
|
Kane You Feel The Love Tonight
|
73
|
Haaland Globetrotters
|
74
|
Shiver Mee Timber
|
75
|
Fred Djed Redemption
|
76
|
Luke KyleWalker
|
77
|
White Ben Can't Jump
|
78
|
This Is Howe We Do
|
79
|
Botman & Robben
|
80
|
Go Eze Son Mee
|
81
|
Nkunkucumber
|
82
|
Lil Eze Vert
|
83
|
Onana What's My Name
|
84
|
Four-Four-Lukaku
|
85
|
Fishing Rodri
|
86
|
Ctrl Alt De Ligt
|
87
|
Cost of Livramento Crisis
|
88
|
Finding Timo
|
89
|
Purple Reina
|
90
|
Backstreet Moyes
|
91
|
Saka Potatoes
|
92
|
To Halland back
|
93
|
Ange Management
|
94
|
Land Down Undav
|
95
|
Major League Saka
|
96
|
Bowen 747
|
97
|
Boom Xhakalaka
|
98
|
Groß Misconduct
|
99
|
Slumdog Mignolet
|
100
|
Victor Moses Lawn
Best Arsenal FPL names
|
Rank
|
Arsenal FPL names
|
1
|
Smith Rowe Your Boat
|
2
|
Ode to Jesus
|
3
|
Awengers Assemble
|
4
|
Making Emile of it
|
5
|
Gabikopter Gabikopter
|
6
|
Saka Flocka Flame
|
7
|
Jesus Take The Wheel
|
8
|
Tomiyasuiii
|
9
|
Livin' Saliba Loca
|
10
|
Reiss’s Pieces
Best Chelsea FPL names
|
Rank
|
Chelsea FPL names
|
1
|
Netflix and Chilwell
|
2
|
ConorAmongThieves
|
3
|
Sorry Nic. Jackson
|
4
|
Reece's Set Pieces
|
5
|
Under My Cucurella
|
6
|
Mudryk On The Dancefloor
|
7
|
Cesc, Drogs & Ashley Cole
|
8
|
Giroud Sandstorm
|
9
|
Diego Costa Coffee
|
10
|
Silence Of The Lamps
Best Liverpool FPL names
|
Rank
|
Liverpool FPL names
|
1
|
Alisson Pecker
|
2
|
Cops and Szobbers
|
3
|
RobboKop
|
4
|
Show Me the Mane
|
5
|
Kloppy Seconds
|
6
|
Sweet N Suarez
|
7
|
Haven't Jota Clue
|
8
|
Like A Virgil
|
9
|
Darwinner Takes It All
|
10
|
Salah'd Fingers
Best Man City FPL names
|
Rank
|
Man City FPL names
|
1
|
Dias Nuts
|
2
|
Haal or Nothing
|
3
|
Gundog Millionaire
|
4
|
Champagne SuperKova
|
5
|
Fee Fi Foden
|
6
|
On Your Ederson
|
7
|
Ake Breaky Hart
|
8
|
Burger And Grealish
|
9
|
Silva Medallists
|
10
|
The Notorious KDB
Best Man United FPL names
|
Rank
|
Man United FPL names
|
1
|
Singin' In varane
|
2
|
Shawsflank Redemption
|
3
|
2 Girls Wan Bissaka
|
4
|
Martial Kombat
|
5
|
The Devil Wears Pogba
|
6
|
Schmeichel Jackson
|
7
|
Let's Go Shawping
|
8
|
Bruno Dos Tres
|
9
|
We Don't Talk About Bruno
|
10
|
Who Ate All Depays?