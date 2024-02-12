For Fantasy Premier League enthusiasts, having a good weekend in the realm of FPL can be almost as important as their teams getting the results they need in the real world.

Only in FPL can you get joy out of a rival bagging a hat-trick, squeezing in a last-minute assist or even simply staying on the bench to activate an FPL substitute.

Part of the bizarre world of fantasy football is bonus points. But how do they work, and who are the masters of picking them up week in, week out? In this article, we've broken down how it is calculated and who the best performers are this term, as well as shared the greatest bonus-point hauls in FPL history.

How the FPL Bonus Points System works

For every Premier League game, the top three players are handed bonus points related to their individual performance. Based on stats from Opta, players can receive up to 3 bonus points on top of their FPL score.

A separate points system is used to rank players for each match, with the top performer earning 3 points, the second-best player getting 2 and the third-best receiving 1. In the event of a tie, multiple players can earn a singular point.

To calculate these points, players are awarded for a variety of performance-related metrics through the Bonus Points System (BPS), including more standard things like scoring goals and keeping clean sheets, as well as more in-depth elements such as having a high pass completion rate and creating big chances.

Players can also lose points for match actions under the BPS like conceding penalties, making errors that lead to goals and being caught offside. Of course, some actions are more valuable (and detrimental) than others, as the table below shows:

FPL Bonus Points System points list Action Points Forward scoring a goal 24 Midfielder scoring a goal 18 Saving a penalty 15 Goalkeeper/defender scoring a goal 12 Goalkeeper/defender keeping a clean sheet 12 Assists 9 Playing over 60 minutes 6 90%+ pass completion (min. 30 pass attempts) 6 80-89% pass completion (min. 30 pass attempts) 4 Playing 1-60 minutes 3 Creating a big chance 3 Scoring the goal that wins a match 3 Save 2 Net successful tackles 2 70-79% pass completion (min. 30 pass attempts) 2 Successful open-play cross 1 Every two clearances, blocks and interceptions 1 Every three recoveries 1 Key pass 1 Successful dribble 1 Error which leads to an attempt at goal -1 Being tackled -1 Conceding a foul -1 Being caught offside -1 Shot off target -1 Conceding a penalty -3 Yellow card -3 Missing a big chance -3 Error which leads to a goal -3 Missing a penalty -6 Own goal -6 Red card -9

Players with the most bonus points in FPL this season (2023/24)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) - 22

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz tops the bonus points rankings so far this term, having earned the maximum bonus of 3 points on five occasions, most recently in the weekend's defeat to Manchester United, when he scored the hosts' equaliser.

He's amassed 22 points through bonus points alone, having earned 497 through the BPS - only three other players have more of the latter than the Brazilian this season, as seen below. At £5.5m, he's certainly been a value-for-money buy in FPL terms.

Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 21

Gross has rocketed up the bonus points rankings with back-to-back 3-pointers, despite Brighton being on the wrong end of the result at Spurs this weekend.

The German has netted one goal and two assists across the last two fixtures, with his recent haul of 45 against Crystal Palace his highest under the BPS. Valued at £6.4m, he is comfortably Brighton's best performer in this regard, having almost twice as many BPs as closest challenger Joao Pedro (11).

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 21

Mohamed Salah had been the bonus points king this term - his place at joint-second comes despite the Egyptian missing the last four Premier League games for Liverpool through his attendance at the Africa Cup of Nations and his subsequent injury troubles.

Receiving three bonus points on six occasions this term, it's little wonder how Salah gives his owners another edge - which is just as well given his £13.0m price tag.

And of course, he is still the leading scorer for the 2023/24 campaign, with his 156 points edging out Villa's Ollie Watkins' total of 148.

Players with the most points under the Bonus Points System this season

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 551

There's a reason Kieran Trippier is owned by over 40% of players this season. Grabbing an assist for a third successive week against Nottingham Forest, the England defender is now the Premier League's leading points-taker in terms of the Bonus Points System.

While this has only equated to 20 bonus points overall (the third-highest total), no one has done more to put themselves in with a chance of grabbing those points than the Newcastle United star. With 37 more points than his nearest rival, Trippier is showing everyone else how it's done this season.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 514

Fresh from his two-goal display against West Ham United, Bukayo Saka is more than just Arsenal's main man this year. The 22-year-old has amassed BPS points galore this season, with 50 coming his way following his performance at the London Stadium alone.

It's his highest total of the season so far, and he can expect to climb the overall bonus points table if he keeps up form like this until the end of the campaign.

Pedro Porro (Spurs) - 510

Arguably an unsung hero for those not of a Tottenham persuasion, Pedro Porro's fine performances this term have probably not been matched by his FPL credentials.

Owned by over 30% of players, he has yet to earn more than 8 points in a single gameweek, while he's only claimed 13 bonus points all season despite accruing an enormous amount of points under the BPS.

Only Heung-min Son has more bonus points for Spurs this campaign, but it has not been for the want of trying in the case of the Spaniard, who continues to take in BPS points without the reward he perhaps deserves.

Players with the most bonus points in FPL history

According to fantasy football blog ALLABOUTFPL, the most bonus points a player has received in a single season is Cesc Fabregas, who grabbed 54 for Arsenal in the 2006/07 season, although they were calculated in a different way to today's system.

Since FPL's creation in 2002/03, only 11 players have notched as many as 40 bonus points in one campaign. That includes, unsurprisingly, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and former Spurs supremo Gareth Bale.

Robin van Persie and Harry Kane have the almost-unique distinction of having reached that tally twice, while Eden Hazard is the only other title winner (along with Haaland and Van Persie) to hit 40 BPs.

Most FPL bonus points in one season Season Player Club Points 2006/07 Cesc Fabregas Arsenal 54 2012/13 Gareth Bale Spurs 50 2012/13 Robin van Persie Man Utd 49 2022/23 Harry Kane Spurs 48 2011/12 Robin van Persie Arsenal 45 2014/15 Eden Hazard Chelsea 42 2010/11 Charlie Adam Blackpool 41 2013/14 Luis Suarez Liverpool 40 2022/23 Erling Haaland Man City 40 2019/20 Danny Ings Southampton 40 2020/21 Harry Kane Spurs 40

Given we are now in the second half of the season, it seems unlikely anyone will trouble those numbers this year.