As a Fantasy Premier League manager, you have plenty to think about, from planning your squad in pre-season to selecting a starting XI, picking a captain and making transfers each week.

However, there are also a number of chips that can be used throughout the FPL campaign which can earn you more points or transform your squad. But how and when can you use them? Football FanCast takes a look at all the FPL chips available and what they mean.

Related Players with the most FPL bonus points this season Bonus points are a key feature in FPL, but which players are the best at picking them up?

Bench Boost

There is nothing worse than having loads of points left on the bench while your starting squad fails to perform. However, the 'Bench Boost' chip allows you to earn those points at one point during the season.

Should you activate it before the gameweek, the points scored from your benched players will be included in your total points score, with many FPL bosses waiting until later in the season for a double gameweek to activate the chip.

Related The 10 most popular FPL players this season Here are the players everyone has picked for their fantasy teams this year.

Free Hit

Had enough of your team and want to change it up completely for one gameweek only? Then the 'Free Hit' chip is what you’re after.

If you have a number of injuries, suspensions or tricky-looking fixtures in your squad, then you can make unlimited transfers without losing points for one gameweek.

Again, double gameweeks are a decent time to deploy the Free Hit chip. Alternatively, some weeks see only a few teams in action, usually when cup commitments clash with Premier League weekends. A Free Hit could come to your rescue if most of your squad becomes unavailable.

Triple Captain

As you’d expect, the 'Triple Captain' chip results in your captain scoring triple points for one gameweek only.

Man City superstar Erling Haaland has been the go-to skipper for FPL bosses so far in 2024/25, scoring a number of hat-tricks early in the season.

However, holding on to your Triple Captain chip for the final stages of the campaign can also pay off, especially if there is an eye-catching double gameweek for your star man.

Related Every Premier League club's penalty-taker Here's who you can expect to be lining up from 12 yards.

Wildcard

The 'Wildcard' chip is arguably one of the most important in FPL, with managers getting two to use during the season.

If you’ve had enough of your current squad, using the Wildcard allows you to make unlimited permanent transfers without suffering any points deductions.

Previously, managers would only get one Wildcard chip and one during January. This year, you can now use one before Christmas and one after 29th December.

Mystery Chip

Funnily enough, nobody knows about the ‘Mystery Chip’ addition in FPL, with more details to emerge in January 2025.

It could be another gamechanger for FPL managers, though, as using your chips at the right time is crucial during the season.